Calendar (June 24)

Events

THURSDAY

Virtual Star Party with Heart of the Valley Astronomers, 8:45 to 10 p.m., via GoToWebinar. Hosted by the Corvallis Public Library. Tom Carrico from the Heart of the Valley Astronomers Club will be remotely controlling his telescope in New Mexico. The telescope has a camera that can take pictures of galaxies, nebulae, star clusters and comets, showing them in real time. Tom will be imaging a number of his favorite objects and will be happy to take pictures of any of your suggestions. Star Party begins with a brief presentation on what a virtual star party is all about and then the imaging will begin. Participants will need to register. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/3dg92lY.