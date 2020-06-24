Calendar (June 24)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open noon to 1 p.m.: Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Wilson Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open noon to 12:45 p.m.: city bus stop, top of Witham Hill Drive; and Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-757-5859.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Mesa Familiar de Corvallis Family Table, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Tunison Community Room, 365 SW Tunison Ave., Corvallis. Program serves free hot, nutritious meals to go, and offers blood pressure and blood sugar screenings.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Ste. 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Pl., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Events
THURSDAY
Virtual Star Party with Heart of the Valley Astronomers, 8:45 to 10 p.m., via GoToWebinar. Hosted by the Corvallis Public Library. Tom Carrico from the Heart of the Valley Astronomers Club will be remotely controlling his telescope in New Mexico. The telescope has a camera that can take pictures of galaxies, nebulae, star clusters and comets, showing them in real time. Tom will be imaging a number of his favorite objects and will be happy to take pictures of any of your suggestions. Star Party begins with a brief presentation on what a virtual star party is all about and then the imaging will begin. Participants will need to register. Information/registration: https://bit.ly/3dg92lY.
Government
THURSDAY
Board of commissioners meeting w/Benton County OSU Extension Service, 10 a.m. Link: https//global.gotomeeting.com/join/872953613 or dial 1-646-749-3122; access code: 872-953-613#.
City Manager's COVID-19 Briefing #13, noon, City of Corvallis. Members of the public may watch the briefing live via the internet by registering through this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8060482767511527951
Special Session Board meeting: Philomath Fire & Rescue public hearing, 3 p.m., Philomath Fire & Rescue, 1035 Main St., Philomath. Supplemental budget discussion. Information: www.philomathfire.com.
CANCELED: Climate Action Advisory Board, 5 p.m.
CANCELED: King Legacy Advisory Board, 5:15 p.m.
Health
THURSDAY
Opportunities
The Lebanon Public Library will offer an abbreviated Summer Reading Program beginning July 1 and ending July 31. Starting July 1, readers of all ages can pick up a reading log at the library. Once the log is filled out, participants can bring it back and redeem it for a prize, such as a book, cookies or coupons. Information: 541-258-4926, www.lebanonoregon.gov/library or www.facebook.com/cityoflebanon.
Organizations
THURSDAY
Heart of the Valley Runners, 6 a.m.; meet in the parking lot next to the Midge Cramer Bike Path, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Information: http://hotvrunners.com.
Corvallis Elks Lodge No. 1413, 7 p.m., 1400 NW Ninth St. Dinner at 5:30. Information: 541-758-0222.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Addiction Recovery, Information: arp@nichibei.com.
