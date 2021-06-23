Calendar (June 23)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Corvallis School District free summer meals. Breakfast, 8 to 9:45 a.m., lunch, 12:15 to 1 p.m., Orchard Court Apartments, 3405 NW Orchard Ave. Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; noon to 12:30 p.m., Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; noon to 12:30 p.m., Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NE Cleveland Ave.; noon to 12:45 p.m., parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 722 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village; noon to 12:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd.; noon to 12:30 p.m., Oregon State University Kidspirit, Memorial Union Quadrangle, 2501 SW Jefferson Way; noon to 12:45 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive; noon to 12:30 p.m., Southside Community Church, 2065 SE Debord St.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 9 a.m. to noon, 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2499.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, 3122 SE Madison St.; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 SW Queen Ave.; 11:35 a.m. to 12:05 p.m., Meadow Ridge Elementary School, 2953 Clover Ridge Road NE; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Sunrise Elementary School, 730 SE 19th Ave.; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Takena Elementary School, 1210 SE 12th Ave.; noon to 12:30 p.m., Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd. SW; noon to 12:30 p.m., South Albany High School (drive-through available), 3705 SE Columbus St.; 12:15 to 12:45 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 Hill St. SE; 12:30 to 1 p.m., Lexington Park, 3000 21st Ave. SE; 12:30 to 1 p.m., Waverly Elementary School, 425 SE Columbus St; 12:45 to 1:15 p.m., North Albany Middle School, 1205 NW North Albany Road.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Mesa Familiar de Corvallis Family Table, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Tunison Community Room, 365 SW Tunison Ave., Corvallis. Program serves free hot, nutritious meals to go, and offers blood pressure and blood sugar screenings.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW. Takeout meal with lemonade and water served near the Fifth Avenue entrance. Information: 541-926-8606.
Events
THURSDAY
Friends of the Albany Public Library Bookstore open, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only, main library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Pocket books: 50 cents and $1; hardbacks: $3 and $4. Large selection. Reservations for 30-minute appointments: 541-220-8033.
Government
THURSDAY
Corvallis Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Technical Advisory Commitee, 9 a.m., 1-669-900-6833, meeting ID 821 4499 9347, passcode 2020; or https;//us02web.zoom.us/j/82144999347.
Corvallis City Council work session, 4 p.m., https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2593279952911179279.
Cascades West Area Commission on Transportation Full Commission, 5 p.m., 1-669-900-6833, meeting ID 834 6179 7583, passcode 2021; or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/834617975833.
Health
THURSDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1615 SE 28th Ave., Albany.
Opportunities
Vote for your favorite photos in the Luckiamute Watershed Council Photography Contest. Photographers have submitted 106 photos showing what they love about the Luckiamute Watershed. Vote at https://www.luckiamutelwc.org/lwc-photo-contest-vote.html?mc_cid=7b5ca467c7&mc_eid=d7bcc27211 by June 30.
Organizations
THURSDAY
All Women's Golf Association, 8:30 a.m., Golf Club of Oregon, 905 NW Springhill Drive NW, Albany. The group plays nine and 18 holes; participants are asked to arrive 30 minutes before tee start time. Visitors are welcome to play the first time without joining. Dues: $75, which includes a Golf Handicap and Information Network membership.
Senior centers
THURSDAY
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 1 p.m., Painting Enthusiasts; 2 p.m., Book Lovers Club.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon, 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.