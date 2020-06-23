Calendar (June 23)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
WEDNESDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food distribution applications accepted, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Food bank, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jeni's Place, 18595 Alsea Highway. Information: 541-487-3663.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul — Lebanon, St. Edward Conference Food Pantry, 233 S. Second St. Free store with clothing, household and personal care items. Clients must reside in the Lebanon area and must be low-income according to government guidelines. Information: 541-258-5405.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open noon to 1 p.m.: Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Wilson Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open noon to 12:45 p.m.: city bus stop, top of Witham Hill Drive; and Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-757-5859.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-286-4183.
Oregon Food Bank food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Classes
WEDNESDAY
Essentrics Express, 6:15 a.m., classes are currently by Zoom link. Register with the Corvallis Parks and Rec and they will send a link to each class. Information: 541-740-3122.
Gentle Yoga, 10 a.m., with Live Well Studio online at www.livewellstudio.com. Donations accepted.
Events
WEDNESDAY
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue, Corvallis. Wednesdays, April 22 through Nov. 25. Locally grown produce, flowers, nursery plants, honey, eggs, cheese, meats, restaurant food and baked goods. See website for new safe shopping guidelines. Information: 541-740-1542 or locallygrown.org.
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Fundraisers
WEDNESDAY
Burger Night, 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Custom made to order. Proceeds will benefit charity. Information: 541-758-0222.
Government
WEDNESDAY
CSC Governing Board meeting, 9 a.m. via Zoom. Adoption of CSC's FY 20-21 operating budget. Join at https://cscteam.zoom.us/j/99592576487; meeting ID: 995 9257 6487. Dial by location: 1-253-215-8782; meeting ID: 9959 9257 6487.
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with county counsel, 10 a.m., board meeting room, commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. Plus executive session to discuss potential litigation.
Albany Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, 2:30 p.m., remote meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.usj/86307042075 or by phone: 1-669-900-6833; meeting ID: 863 0704 2075; password: 257316. Information: 541-924-4685.
Benton County & City of Corvallis HOPE Advisory Board Meeting, 4 p.m., GoTo Webainar or call-in. Register prior to meeting at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4539455109170776075.
CANCELED: Corvallis Watershed Management Advisory Board, 5:15 p.m.
Corvallis City Council candidates orientation, 6 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Benton County Disposal Site Advisory Committee and Solid Waste Advisory Council, 6:30 p.m., via an online portal. Contact Linda Ray, linda.ray@co.benton.or.us for the dial in information.
The Philomath School District Board of Directors Special Session: discussion of Interim Superintendent, 7 p.m., virtual meeting on Facebook Live. Information: https://www.philomathsd.net/about/school-board.
Albany City Council: Historic Review of New Construction within the Monteith National Register Historic Overlay District, 7:15 p.m., via phone and video connection on GoToMeeting app at https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm for dial up call toll free at 1-646-749-3129, access code, 491-970-829. Information: 541-917-7503.
Health
WEDNESDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis.
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Rapid HIV testing, 2 to 4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St., Lebanon. Free. Appointments: 541-740-0405.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Organizations
WEDNESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Corvallis, noon, El Sol de Mexico, 1597 NW Ninth St. Information: 541-619-5506 or www.kiwaniscorvallis.org.
Lebanon Rotary Club, noon, Santiam Place Event Hall, 139 S. Main St.
Santiam Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, noon, check https://www.facebook.com/Santiam.DAR/ for location.
Lebanon Elks Lodge No. 1663, 6 p.m., 41 W. Maple St.
Albany Writers, 7 p.m. Call 541-928-8501 for location.
Plan ahead
The Benton County Historical Museum has reopened, and is open by appointment only through June. Appointments are between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The current exhibition is "Monterey Jazz Festival Posters" by Earl Newman. For a one-hour appointment: call 541-929-6230 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Support groups
WEDNESDAY
Her Journey. Faith-based class for women impacted by domestic violence. Information: 866-262-9284.
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous: Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, Information: 541-286-5315.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!