Calendar (June 23)

Lebanon Rotary Club, noon, Santiam Place Event Hall, 139 S. Main St.

Santiam Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, noon, check https://www.facebook.com/Santiam.DAR/ for location.

Lebanon Elks Lodge No. 1663, 6 p.m., 41 W. Maple St.

Albany Writers, 7 p.m. Call 541-928-8501 for location.

Plan ahead

The Benton County Historical Museum has reopened, and is open by appointment only through June. Appointments are between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The current exhibition is "Monterey Jazz Festival Posters" by Earl Newman. For a one-hour appointment: call 541-929-6230 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Support groups

WEDNESDAY

Her Journey. Faith-based class for women impacted by domestic violence. Information: 866-262-9284.

Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.