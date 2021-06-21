Calendar (June 21)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TUESDAY
Emergency food boxes distributed, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 9 a.m. to noon, 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2499.
Food bank, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jeni's Place, 18595 Alsea Highway. Information: 541-487-3663.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Events
TUESDAY
Friends of the Albany Public Library Bookstore open, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only, main library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Pocket books: 50 cents and $1; hardbacks: $3 and $4. Large selection. Reservations for 30-minute appointments: 541-220-8033.
Government
TUESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., 1-669-224-3412, access code 925-438-037#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/925438037.
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany.
Harrisburg City Council work session, 6:30 p.m., 120 Smith St.
Harrisburg Redevelopment Agency Board, 6:45 p.m., 120 Smith St.
Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission, 7 p.m., https://www.gotomeet.me/pwquotes/bpac.
Albany Human Relations Commission, 7 p.m., https://zoom.us/j/92898415737?pwd=TXNOT0JlZE1VU3JqWkJqQVZpcmRKUT09#success.
Benton County Planning Commission work session, 7 p.m., https://global.totomeeting.com/join/354155293.
Corvallis Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., https://us02web.zoom.us/j/328451689?pwd=uez0egtvv095dkdortv25mrptupuzz09.
Health
TUESDAY
Rapid HIV testing, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Sponsored by the Benton County Health Department. Information: 541-740-0405.
Reunions
Albany Union High School Class of 1961 60-year class reunion, Saturday, Sweet Waters Family Restaurant & Lounge, 2830 Santiam Highway SE. Cocktail hour, 3 p.m.; dinner, 4 p.m. Open to classmates and spouses/significant others. RSVP: Ardys Bash, 541-979-5053.
Senior centers
TUESDAY
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — through 4 p.m., cooking demonstration: "Celebrating Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Month."
Support groups
TUESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. 24-hour help line: 877-233-4287.