Calendar (June 15)

Assistance
TUESDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open noon to 1 p.m.: Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Wilson Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open noon to 12:45 p.m.: city bus stop, top of Witham Hill Drive; and Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-757-5859.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free evening meal.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, McLean Hall, 602 SW Madison Ave. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
TUESDAY
Canceled: Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m.
Events
TUESDAY
Canceled: Genealogical library open, 1 p.m.
Crafternoon, 4 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center Facebook page. Sandra Lewis will demonstrate how to make two cards that are patriotically inspired, but can be used to meet other celebratory needs. Lewis is making up 10 kits to be given to those who would like to follow along. Information: 541-258-4919.
Government
TUESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., 1-669-224-3412, access code 300-004-429#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/300004429.
Canceled: Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m.
Linn-Benton Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Zoom. Request access to the meeting prior to Tuesday at leesa@l-bha.org.
Organizations
TUESDAY
Canceled: Takena Kiwanis Club of Albany, 7 a.m.
Plan ahead
"Digital Life: Computer Privacy and Security," 10 a.m. June 24, GoToWebinar. Reference librarian Bonnie Brzozowski will teach about threat modeling, encryption, malware, private browsing and searching, secure passwords and more. Time for questions and answers. Registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2480846085004197135.
Schools
TUESDAY
Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District Board of Directors, noon, https://www.youtube.com/user/linnbentonlincolnesd. Special session on the superintendent contract.
Support groups
TUESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, noon to 1 p.m., community room (enter from parking lot), First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
National Alliance for Mental Illness Mid-Valley Family Support Group, 7 p.m., Zoom. Open to those 18 or over in Benton and Linn counties who have a family member or loved one who lives with mental illness. Registration: 503-230-8009.
