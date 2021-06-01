Calendar (June 1)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
WEDNESDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, home of the Gathering Church, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call the church office at 541-220-1040 to make arrangements to pick up a box of food.
Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18. See entry above.
Food pantry for veterans and active military members and their families, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Call 541-926-0127 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for more information.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Memorial Middle School, 1050 SW Queen Ave. (drive-through available); 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lafayette Elementary School, 3122 SE Madison St.; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Oak Elementary School, 3610 Oak St. SE; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, 2196 21st Ave. SE; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sunrise Elementary School, 730 SE 19th Ave.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Takena Elementary School, 1210 SW 12th Ave.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tangent Elementary School, 32100 Old Oak Drive; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Elementary School, 425 SE Columbus St.; 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Meadow Ridge Elementary School, 385 Timber Ridge St. NE; noon to 12:30 p.m., South Albany High School, 3705 SE Columbus St. (drive-through available). Children need not be present at meal pick-up.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and supper for all children 18 years old or under, 11 a.m. to noon, Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave. (enter at 16th Street). Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.net.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
St. Vincent de Paul food pantry and free store, open 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., behind St. Edward's Catholic Church, 100 Main St., Lebanon. Financial assistance from rent and utilities from 9 to 11 a.m.
Stone Soup hot lunch for all, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. Information: 541-286-4183.
Food distribution, 4 to 6 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. New food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Let's Eat, 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd., grab-and-go sack suppers for all. Information: 541-752-3541.
Events
WEDNESDAY
Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Jackson Avenue. Locally grown products direct from farmers. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Friends of the Albany Public Library Bookstore open, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only, main library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Pocket books: 50 cents and $1; hardbacks: $3 and $4. Large selection. Reservations for 30-minute appointments: 541-220-8033.
Fundraisers
WEDNESDAY
Burger Night, 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Made to order. Proceeds will benefit charity.
Government
WEDNESDAY
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany.
Benton County Leadership Team, 1:30 p.m., 1-646-749-3122, access code 732-841-357#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/732841357.
Philomath Fire & Rescue Board of Directors budget hearing and board meeting, 2 p.m., remote. Information: lillee.rodriguez@philomathfire.com.
Corvallis Community Police Review Advisory Board, 3 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Albany Parks and Recreation Commission, 6 p.m., virtual.
Canceled: Albany Landmarks Advisory Commission, 6 p.m.
Corvallis Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3480708982087723534.
Albany Public Safety Commission, 7 p.m., virtual.
Health
WEDNESDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Millersburg City Hall, 4222 Old Salem Road NE.
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
COVID-19 vaccinations, 3 to 7 p.m., Boulder Falls Center, 605 Mullins Drive, Lebanon. Community members 12 or over are eligible to drop in for a Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson shot. Everyone who receives a vaccination at the event will receive a $5 voucher for the 1847 Bar & Grill at the Best Western Premier Boulder Falls Inn.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance.
Opportunities
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking three candidates for the Fish Screening Task Force: one candidate to represent agricultural interests and two candidates to represent fishing or fish conservation interests. Applications are due by June 15. The application form is available at https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/screening/index.asp.
Senior centers
WEDNESDAY
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Bingocize, 2 p.m.
Support groups
WEDNESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St.
• 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
Information (24 hours): 1-877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-2204.