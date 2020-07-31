Calendar (July 31)

Classes

SATURDAY

Slow flow yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online. By donation.

Events

SATURDAY

Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Locally grown products direct from farmers. Information: www.locallygrown.org.

Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Monroe Avenue.

Canceled: Genealogical library open, 1 p.m.

Opportunities

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is accepting public comments on proposed changes to rules governing how the state protects important historical places. OPRD will accept public comments on the proposed changes through 5 p.m. Aug. 14 at oregon.gove/oprd/prp/pages/prp-rulemaking.aspx.

Support groups

SATURDAY