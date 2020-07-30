Calendar (July 30)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Assistance

FRIDAY

Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.

Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Hot meal, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.

Stone Soup hot lunch for all, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.

Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary's Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.