Calendar (July 29)

Assistance
TODAY
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 9 a.m. to noon, 360 S. Ninth St. Information: 541-929-2499.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open noon to 1 p.m.: Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Wilson Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open noon to 12:45 p.m.: city bus stop, top of Witham Hill Drive; and Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-757-5859.
Community meal, 5 to 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany; use Fifth Avenue entrance. Takeout meal, lemonade and water. Patrons are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing; a mask will be provided for those who show up without one. Information: 541-926-8606.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Ste. 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Pl., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
THURSDAY
Canceled: Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m.
Events
THURSDAY
"Thursdays at Five," https://www.facebook.com/corvallisuccmusicians. Music from First Congregational United Church of Christ, Corvallis. Tin Can Alley, a West-Coast twist on a New Orleans street jazz band, will perform classic music from early jazz through the swing era. Musicians include Niels Nielsen, bass; Sarah Dessert, vocals; Gregg Gorthy, drums and percussion; Lukas Hein, saxophone; Mike Bevington, trombone; and Matt Neely, ukulele, tenor banjo and vocals.
Author event, 7 p.m., https://zoom.us/j/98917169259?pwd=a0dxtejnoeiqzfn0kzbudxe1zvfnzz09, meeting ID 989 1716 9259, password 7jm3ny. Justin Michael Williams will give a reading from his book "Stay Woke: A Meditation Guide for the Rest of Us," followed by a question-and-answer session.
Government
THURSDAY
Albany Planning Commission Hearings Board, 4 p.m., https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/766287781.
Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board, 5:15 p.m., https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/507713096722918927.
Plan ahead
Open house for small groups, 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 16, Cumberland Community Events Center, 401 Main St. SE, Albany. Groups will be limited to 10 people or fewer per 40-minute session. Physical distancing will be observed, and visitors are asked to wear face masks. Reservations: 541-928-0911 or info@albanyvisitors.com by 3 p.m. Aug. 13.
Schools
THURSDAY
Philomath School District Board of Directors executive session to conduct first-round interviews for the interim superintendent position.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, 7 to 8:30 p.m., community room (enter from parking lot), First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-224-6651.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
