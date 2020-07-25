Calendar (July 25)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Announcements

A pavement preservation project will begin Monday on Highway 99E between Tangent and Harrisburg. Work hours will be 8 a.m. to early evening Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through the end of August. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers, with delays of up to 20 minutes.

Assistance

SUNDAY

Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.

MONDAY

Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.