Calendar (July 22)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 9 a.m. to noon, 360 S. Ninth St. Information: 541-929-2499.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open noon to 1 p.m.: Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Wilson Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open noon to 12:45 p.m.: city bus stop, top of Witham Hill Drive; and Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-757-5859.
Mesa Familiar de Corvallis Family Table, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Tunison Community Room, 365 SW Tunison Ave., Corvallis. Program serves free hot, nutritious meals to go, and offers blood pressure and blood sugar screenings.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Ste. 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Pl., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
THURSDAY
Canceled: Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m.
Events
THURSDAY
"Lunch at Home" art talk, noon, https://us02web.zoom/us/j/83911851413. The Arts Center in Corvallis presents this talk on "Around Oregon Annual 2020," selected by Jane Brumfield of Brumfield Gallery in Cannon Beach.
"Thursdays at Five," https://www.facebook.com/corvallisuccmusicians. Music from First Congregational United Church of Christ, Corvallis. Chris Rorrer, cello, and Kristin Rorrer, piano, playing Vivaldi's Cello Sonata No. 4 in B flat major, Prokofiev's March from Songs for Children, Beethoven's Allegro con brio from Cello Sonata No. 5, and Kriesler's Liebesfreud.
Government
THURSDAY
Corvallis City Council work session, 4 p.m. To give input, visit www.corvallisoregon.gov/publicinput.
Canceled: Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board, 5 p.m.
Canceled: Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board, 5:15 p.m.
Opportunities
Chintimini Wildlife Center in Corvallis is operating small tours and programs starting this month, for one group at a time, made up of no more than 10 people. Information and reservations: https://www.chintiminiwildlife.org.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon, 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!