Calendar (July 21)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Announcements

The Southwest Philomath Boulevard railroad overpass bridge at U.S. Highway 20/OR Highway 34 near Southwest Seventh Street in Corvallis will be repaired and paved over eight nights, beginning tonight. Work is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., ending July 30. No work will be done Friday or Saturday nights. Travelers should expect ramp closures, detours and delays up to 20 minutes.

Assistance

WEDNESDAY

Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.

Emergency food distribution applications accepted, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.

Food bank, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jeni's Place, 18595 Alsea Highway. Information: 541-487-3663.