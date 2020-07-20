Calendar (July 20)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TUESDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Screenings for Emergency Adult Dental Voucher Program eligibility, 9 a.m. to noon, Benton County Health Center, 530 NW 27th St. For Benton County residents with proof of residency, such as an ID card, piece of mail or utility bill. Information: 541-207-5875.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Columbus Greens, Memorial Middle School, Oak Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Lake Creek Ranch; 11:20 to 11:50 a.m., Waverly Elementary School; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Albany Meadows, Sunrise Elementary School; 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Periwinkle Elementary School, South Shore Elementary School; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club; Takena Elementary School; noon to 12:30 p.m., Lexington Park, South Albany High School, Three Lake Estates.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open noon to 1 p.m.: Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Wilson Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open noon to 12:45 p.m.: city bus stop, top of Witham Hill Drive; and Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-757-5859.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Philomath Community Services Food Bank and June's Kids Kloset, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., 360 S. Ninth St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2499.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, Southgate Plaza, 1800 SW Third St., No. 110. Free evening meal.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, McLean Hall, 602 SW Madison Ave. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
TUESDAY
Canceled: Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m.
Events
TUESDAY
Canceled: Genealogical library open, 1 p.m.
Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Virtual Chat and Craft, 6 p.m., online. Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-craft-and-chat-for-adults-tickets-103874838438.
Author reading, 7 p.m., https://zoom.us/j/99616443621?pwd=nhbqv1y5z014qwlnanhzrdry0e9bqt-9. Corvallis writer Cynthia McCain will give a reading from her chapbook "The Dream of Falling," with a question-and-answer session to follow. McCain's poetry is published in journals and anthologies.
Corvallis Community Band virtual summer concert, 8 p.m., https://youtu.be/ruklx_mbo-u. Videos featuring "Clear Track Polka," "Oklahoma!" and the horn group Hornicopia playing "Birdland," composed by Josef Zawinul and arranged by Dick Meyer. Information: https://bit.ly/3dMj6DC or www.c-cband.org.
Government
TODAY
Albany City Council, 4 p.m., 1-646-749-3129, access code 491-970-829; or https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm.
TUESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners work session and meeting, 9 a.m., 1-646-749-3112, access code 239-989-909#, https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/239989909.
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany. Information: 541-967-3825.
Corvallis Advisory Board Restructuring Ad Hoc Committee, 10 a.m., https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2455220868217292044.
Linn-Benton Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Zoom. Registration: leesa@l-bha.org by noon Tuesday.
Health
TUESDAY
Rapid HIV testing, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
Plan ahead
"Jump-Start Your Novel," 6 p.m. July 28, GoToMeeting. This workshop led by published local author Rosiee Thor is designed to help you make a plan for writing your novel. Registration: bit.ly/jumpstartyournovel.
Support groups
TUESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, noon to 1 p.m., community room (enter from parking lot), First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.
National Alliance for Mental Illness Mid-Valley Family Support Group, 7 p.m., Zoom. Open to those 18 or over in Benton and Linn counties who have a family member or loved one who lives with mental illness. Registration: 503-230-8009.
