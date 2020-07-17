Calendar (July 17)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Free clothing and household goods, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Highway SE, Albany.
Stone Soup Breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Stone Soup Brunch for all, 10 to 11 a.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Ste. 110, Corvallis. Walk through or drive up.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.
Food distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.
Classes
SATURDAY
Slow flow yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online. By donation.
Events
SATURDAY
Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Locally grown products direct from farmers, plus live music and educational events. Information: 541-740-1542 or www.locallygrown.org.
Genealogical library open, 1 to 3 p.m., annex, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath.
Dinner, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-7925.
Bingo, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 184, 339 N. Main St., Brownsville. Cost: $1 a game.
Texas Hold ’Em, 6 p.m., Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE. Donations accepted.
Karaoke, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon Moose Lodge, 4070 S. Santiam Highway. Open to all ages.
Organizations
SATURDAY
The Mid-Valley Bicycle Club offers rides open to the adult public on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Information: www.mvbc.com.
Albany Peace Seekers, 9 a.m., Lakeside Center, 2180 54th Ave. SE. Information: 541-928-2648.
Mid-Valley Singles, Inc., 9 a.m., Pop's Branding Iron, 901 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Breakfast. RSVP: 541-928-6275.
Santiam Spokes, 9 a.m., Lebanon. Bicycle ride. Information: www.santiamspokes.org.
Santiam Detachment No. 374 of the Marine Corps League, 11 a.m., Elmer's Restaurant, Albany Plaza, 2802 Santiam Highway SE. Social brunch.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Albany Magic Club, 1 p.m., upstairs conference room, public library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Plan ahead
Open house for small groups, 1 to 5 p.m. July 26, Cumberland Community Events Center, 401 Main St. SE, Albany. Groups will be limited to 10 people or fewer per 40-minute session. Physical distancing will be observed, and visitors are asked to wear face masks. Reservations: 541-928-0911 or info@albanyvisitors.com by 3 p.m. Thursday.
Schools
SATURDAY
Philomath School District Board of Directors, 9 a.m., Facebook Live. Special session about the process of selecting a superintendent. Followed at 9:30 by an executive session regarding hiring a new employee.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Parkside Al-Anon, 10 a.m., Room 219, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Support for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
