Calendar (July 17)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Assistance

SATURDAY

Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.

Free clothing and household goods, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Highway SE, Albany.

Stone Soup Breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.

Stone Soup Brunch for all, 10 to 11 a.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Ste. 110, Corvallis. Walk through or drive up.

Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available. Information: 541-791-6691.