Calendar (July 10)

Classes

SATURDAY

Slow flow yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online. By donation.

Events

SATURDAY

Albany Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. Locally grown products direct from farmers. Information: www.locallygrown.org.

Corvallis Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Street and Monroe Avenue.

Canceled: Genealogical library open, 1 p.m.

Plan ahead

The Power of 100 People Who Care — Corvallis/Benton County giving circle third quarter meeting, 6 p.m., Zoom. The group will select a local nonprofit agency to receive the group's collective donation. Members pool their giving dollars to make a bigger impact on the community. Guests are welcome. REgistration: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tjwkd-gsrtmretydwugl0Oegcgfjecmbfwrt.

Support groups

