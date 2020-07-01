Calendar (July 1)

Opportunities

It's On Us Corvallis matching challenge, today through July 11. An anonymous donor has pledged $20,000 in a matching challenge fundraiser. All donations will go directly to restaurants that provide twice-weekly community meals. To donate, go to https://itsonuscorvallis.org/ways-to-give .

Organizations

THURSDAY

Corvallis Elks Lodge No. 1413, 5:30 p.m., 1400 NW Ninth St. Dinner at 5:30, followed by meeting at 7. Meetings are twice a month during the summer.

Schools

TODAY

Support groups

THURSDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.