Calendar (Jan. 30)

Assistance
FRIDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary's Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Manna, 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 845 Sixth Ave., Sweet Home. Free meal; everyone welcome.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
FRIDAY
Balance and Stability, 8:30 a.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Designed to help people with a balance disorder or who are not as steady as they once were. The goal is to improve balance and understanding of how the body stays upright, to decrease the risk of falls. The class is drop-in and punch cards are available. Cost: $2 for SamFit members, $4 for nonmembers.
Hatha yoga, 8:30 a.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. This class encompasses asanas (yoga poses), pranayama (breathwork), meditation and relaxation. Free to members; $18 drop-in fee. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Events
TODAY
"Know Your City: Public Safety with the Corvallis Police Department," 7 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Second of two sessions.
FRIDAY
Open play pickleball, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., annex, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 SE Hill St. All skill levels welcome; loaner equipment available on three courts; wear athletic attire. First time free, then $3 per session. Information: hacklemanpb2018@gmail.com.
Willamette Valley Quilt Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Classes; more than 40 vendors. Those bringing a can of food for Fish of Albany will receive a raffle ticket for a sewing machine; additional tickets available for $1 each. Admission: $7, free for those age 12 or under; tickets at https://willamettevalleyquiltfestival.com.
Music a la Carte, noon, lounge, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Sarah Kwak, violin, and Cary Lewis, piano.
Grand opening of Oregon State University’s new Marine & Geology Repository, 4 to 6 p.m., 4700 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Core tour and open house, 4 p.m.; reception, 5 p.m.; remarks, 5:15 p.m. The repository is a massive library of sediment and ice cores, and other geological samples. Appetizers and beverages provided.
Dinner, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Linn Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Open to public. Information: 541-928-7925.
Live music by local performers, 7 to 9 p.m., Greenberry Tavern, 29974 OR-99W, Corvallis.
Hilltop Big Band, 7:30 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Jazz, swing, Latin and rock, featuring Sherri Bird on piano.
Fundraisers
FRIDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Health
FRIDAY
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Patients may begin lining up for intake at 8 a.m. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Rapid HIV testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fred Meyer Store No. 70, 777 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis.
Spanish-language food handler class, 1:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
Opportunities
Heartland Humane Society in Corvallis is seeking donations for its annual Wine & Whiskers auction, set for Feb. 28. The deadline to donate items is Friday. Information: 541-757-9000 or emilyj@heartlandhumane.org.
Organizations
FRIDAY
Benton Local Advisory Committee of the Intercommunity Health Network Coordinated Care Organization, 10 a.m., Benton County Commissioners office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-768-5470.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 10 a.m., 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign-up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-754-6596 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Greater Corvallis Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m., Corvallis Club, 1850 SW Whiteside Drive. Information: 541-754-7102.
Oregon State Toastmasters Club, noon, Room 119, Crop Science Building, 3050 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Guests welcome. Information: http://osutm.toastmastersclubs.org/#null.
Teen Book Club, 1:15 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St.
Plan ahead
"Just for Fun Piano," 10 a.m. Saturday, Room MKH-118, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Nationally known pianist Donn Rochlin will have participants playing in just three hours. Cost: $99. Registration: 541-917-4840.
Senior centers
FRIDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — noon, pinochle and other card games; 1 p.m., birthday party.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., beginning dulcimer class; 9 a.m., mono printing; noon, senior meal served; 1 p.m., Living Consciously; 1 p.m., movie, “On the Basis of Sex;” 1 p.m., Sewing and Quilting Group.
Support groups
FRIDAY
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Guadalupe House, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 706 SW Ellsworth Street, Albany. Tailored for newcomers, but all are welcome. Information: 541-740-1127 or saa.albany@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 to 8 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 to 8 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd.
• 5:30 p.m., library, pastoral center, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 23rd St., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Codependents Anonymous, 6 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-231-1438.
Crystal Meth Anonymous, 6 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-0137.
Al-Anon, 7 p.m., Conference Room 4, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway. Those whose lives are affected by someone's drinking can find answers. Information: 541-224-6651.