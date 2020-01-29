Calendar (Jan. 29)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
THURSDAY
Hatha yoga, 8:30 a.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. This class encompasses asanas (yoga poses), pranayama (breathwork), meditation and relaxation. Free to members; $18 drop-in fee. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
“Strength and Endurance,” 10:30 a.m., Recreation Room, North Star Manufactured Housing Community, 2601 NE Jack London St., Corvallis. Full-body, gentle, effective. Cost: $20 per month, or $4 drop in; first class free. Information: 541-754-6554.
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Steven Strauss presents “Gene Editing in Agriculture and Forestry: Why the Fuss?” Information: 541-737-9405, admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org or www.academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m., gymnasium, North Albany Community Church, 1273 NW West Thornton Lake Drive. Powerful moves and positive music to rock body, heart and soul. Information: 541-220-1563.
American Sign Language, 6 p.m. Thursdays through Feb. 27, Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Open to all ages, beginners or experts. Information: 541-466-5454 or library@ci.brownsville.or.us.
Events
THURSDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 11 a.m., gymnasium, Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Baby story time, 10:10 a.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St.
Story time and puppet show, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Information: 541-917-7580.
Toddler story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Exhibit opening, 3 to 5 p.m., Room 210, Kidder Hall, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. For "Works on Paper," engravings by Dolors Escala.
"Kindness Rocks," 6 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Teens and adults can paint a rock to give, keep or hide. One rock and all supplies provided.
Texas Hold ’Em, 6 to 10 p.m., Sweet Home Elks Lodge, 440 Osage St. Information: 541-367-3559.
Jam session, 6:30 p.m., American Legion Santiam Post No. 51, 480 S. Main St., Lebanon. Open menu through kitchen.
"Know Your City: Public Safety with the Corvallis Fire Department," 7 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Second of two sessions.
Fundraisers
THURSDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Government
THURSDAY
Camp Adair Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30 p.m., Santiam Christian Schools, 7220 Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-917-3370.
Health
THURSDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 930 Queen Ave. SW, Albany.
Opportunities
Nominations for the 2021 Oregon Teacher of the Year close Friday. The nomination form is available at oregonteacheroftheyear.org.
Organizations
THURSDAY
Heart of the Valley Runners, 6 a.m.; meet in the parking lot next to the Midge Cramer Bike Path, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Information: http://hotvrunners.com.
Kiwanis Club of Corvallis — Sunrisers, 7 a.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive. Information: 541-752-2563 or mccannc@pacifier.com.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Corvallis Lions Club, noon, Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St. Information: 541-752-1920.
Kiwanis Club of Albany, noon, Elmer's Restaurant, 2802 Santiam Highway SE. Information: 541-990-2598.
Rotary Club of Corvallis, noon, Corvallis Club, 1850 SW Whiteside Drive.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Suite 215, second floor, Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW. New and experienced players of all ages welcome. Cost: $6. Partners/information: 541-752-0934.
Albany Plastic Modelers, 6 p.m., A Step Above Hobbies, 1193 Santiam Road SE. Information: 541-926-1896 or 1945schu@comcast.net.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. Rehearsals are open to all players. For location: 541-220-8012 or lisa@corvallisnewhorizons.band.
Corvallis Elks Lodge No. 1413, 7 p.m., 1400 NW Ninth St. Dinner at 5:30. Information: 541-758-0222.
Senior centers
THURSDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — 9 a.m., quilting; 12:30 p.m., bridge.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m. to noon, SHIBA appointments, 541-258-4919; 11 a.m., Chair Chi; noon, senior meal served; 1 p.m., Open Painting Enthusiasts Group; 2 p.m., Bingocize; 4 p.m., modified exercise with chair; 5:15 p.m., Better Bones and Balance.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• Noon, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd.
• 6:30 p.m., basement, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
• 8:30 p.m., room 125, McNary Hall, 1220 SW Jefferson Way (enter at north side), Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 8 a.m., Lacomb Bible Church, 34400 Meridian Road. Information: 541-451-3734.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly OR 1144 Albany, 9:30 a.m., annex, Salvation Army, 345 Columbus St. SE. Information: 541-917-8671.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 5:30 p.m., Hill Street Church of Christ, 1805 Hill St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-974-6820.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly Chapter 1164, 6 p.m., Grant Avenue Baptist Church, 1625 NW Grant Ave., Corvallis. Support and education for sensible, affordable weight loss in a safe environment. Information: 800-932-8677 or www.tops.org.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St. Ministry designed to display the healing power of Jesus. Participants ask Christ to heal them of various hurts, habits and hang-ups, including chemical addictions, anxiety, depression, past emotional abuse or anger issues. Eight Biblically based principles, 12 steps to recovery, personal testimonies and sharing experiences in small groups. Child care provided. Information: 541-760-8531.
Out-N-About, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., room 218, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. For high school aged youths who are gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender, and their allies. Information: 541-231-4440.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Support group for families and friends of alcoholics. Message center: 541-967-6262.
Addiction Recovery, 8 p.m., use privacy door, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2850 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany. Twelve-step program adapted to the Gospel and doctrines of the LDS church. Open to those with any addiction, and their family and/or friends.