Calendar (Jan. 15)

"Mind Matters: Sleep Hygiene and Aromatherapy," 10 a.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Academy St. Helen Beaman, older adult behavioral health specialist/mental health services coordinator for Linn and Benton counties, will lead this session in exploring ways sleep changes as we age, and why good sleep is vital to overall health and well-being. She will share tips for improving sleep, including aromatherapy. Area residents age 50 or over can sign up at the office or 541-258-4919.

American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis.

Corvallis Nutrition Group, 2 p.m., benches by squirrel in front of The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave. Discuss food, diets, supplements, cooking, bargains, budgeting and other nutritional issues. Information: 541-908-6907.

"Unhinged Psychiatry and the Bizarre World of Psychiatric Drugs," 6:15 p.m., boardroom, basement level, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Chris Foulke will give this walk with statistics, real-life experiences and science. Discussion to follow. Information: 971-285-3603 or understand@peak.org.

Opportunities