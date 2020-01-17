Calendar (Jan. 17)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Free clothing and household goods, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Highway SE, Albany.
Stone Soup Breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
SATURDAY
Essentrics, 9 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Focusing on core strength and stability, this workout will improve posture and balance, and relieve back pain. Cost: $5. Information: 541-740-3122.
Events
SATURDAY
Pickleball drop-in play, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3 per session; first time free. Information: 541-401-9730 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Family Music Fun, 10:30 a.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Falconing presentation, noon, headquarters, E.E. Wilson Wildlife Area, 29555 Camp Adair Road. Falconers will give an indoor presentation with their birds, and will give an outdoor free-flight demonstration, weather permitting.
Genealogical library open, 1 to 3 p.m., annex, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath.
Showing of “Stink!,” 1 p.m., 4 Spirits Distillery, 3405 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis. The documentary aims to inform the consumer of fragrances and chemicals lurking in everyday products. Free tickets: https://bit.ly/2pnmb5g.
Winter Guitar Concert Series, 3 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Cameron O'Connor performs.
Dinner, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-7925.
Bingo, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 184, 339 N. Main St., Brownsville. Cost: $1 a game.
Texas Hold ’Em, 6 p.m., Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE. Donations accepted.
The Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild presents “The Lose the Blues and Brighten the Night Showcase,” 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St. Family-friendly. Donation: $5. Information: www.corvallisbellydance.org.
Concert, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Shick Machine features percussionist Steven Schick exploring a stage filled with large-sale invented instruments. Tickets: $30 to $35 at https://beav.es/z9h.
Karaoke, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon Moose Lodge, 4070 S. Santiam Highway. Open to all ages.
Organizations
SATURDAY
The Mid-Valley Bicycle Club offers rides open to the adult public on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Information: www.mvbc.com.
Albany Peace Seekers, 9 a.m., Lakeside Center, 2180 54th Ave. SE. Information: 541-928-2648.
Santiam Spokes, 9 a.m., Lebanon. Bicycle ride. Information: www.santiamspokes.org.
Santiam Detachment No. 374 of the Marine Corps League, 11 a.m., Elmer's Restaurant, Albany Plaza, 2802 Santiam Highway SE. Social brunch.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Albany Magic Club, 1 p.m., upstairs conference room, public library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Plan ahead
Trip to Spirit Mountain Casino; departs 8:20 a.m. Wednesday from the Albany Senior Center, 489 NE Water Ave. Cost: $33; includes transportation only. Registration: 541-917-7760.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Parkside Al-Anon, 10 a.m., Room 219, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Support for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 10 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis.
• 6:30 p.m., upstairs classroom, west-side door, Monroe United Methodist Church, 648 Orchard St., Monroe.
• 7 p.m., Bishop Katharine Jefferts Schori Lounge, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. Drop-in session for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. A lactation consultant will be available for questions and support.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.