Calendar (Jan. 25)

Willamette Writers on the River, 6:30 p.m., Allison Room, First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Lisa Catto will present "Three Steps to a Social Media Content Plan." Admission: members and full-time students, free; guests of members, $5; visitors, $10; no one turned away.

Plan ahead

"How Now, Backyard Cow (Goat and Sheep!)," 5:30 p.m. four Tuesdays, starting Jan. 28, Oregon State University Linn County Extension Service office, 33630 McFarland Road, Tangent. Workshop series on very small dairy management, for those interested in owning a dairy animal to provide milk for home use. The program is designed to help those who have a milk cow, goat or sheep, or are thinking about raising them, with basics on animal production and management. Cost: $60, $35 for a second participant. Registration: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/program/all/smallfarms/events.