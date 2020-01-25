Calendar (Jan. 25)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SUNDAY
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
MONDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
MONDAY
Essentrics Express, 6:15 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Improve strength, flexibility, posture, balance and agility, and reduce pain. Bring mat and water. Cost: $3 per class. Information: 541-740-3122.
Tai Chi at the Library, 5:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Traditional Yang-style Tai Chi. The class consists of stretching, Qigong (energy work) and basic exercises to help relax and breathe. Wear comfortable clothing.
Events
SUNDAY
Breakfast, 9 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Linn Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-7925.
Brunch, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Albany American Legion, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE.
Bingo, noon, American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Cost: $11 for single package, $22 for double package. Information: 541-926-0127.
Sacred Harp/Shape Note Singing, 1:30 p.m., Corvallis. Shape note singing is four-part a cappella singing with raw, powerful, slightly unearthly harmonies. Call for location: 541-929-4301. Information: www.corvallisareasacredharp.org.
South Albany High School presents "Shrek: The Musical," 2 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW. Tickets: $12 adults, $10 seniors, students and those under 18; www.linnbenton.edu/tickets.
Screening of "Power to Heal: Medicare and the Civil Rights Revolution," 4 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. The film describes a poignant chapter in the historic struggle to secure equal and adequate access to health care for all Americans 65 or over. Find out how institutionalized racism continues to impact accessibility to health care under the current system.
Karaoke, 5 to 9 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. All are welcome to come sing, dance and enjoy food and drink.
"Taste of Ethiopia" dinner, 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Vegetarian and gluten-free options. Program featuring reflections of returning delegates from the Corvallis Sister Cities Association — Gondar's October trip; sale of Ethiopian items. Cost: adults, $30; students, $10; children through age 7, free.
Women in Black peace vigil, 5 to 6 p.m., in front of the Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-829-0553.
40&8 bingo, 6:30 p.m., Lebanon American Legion Hall, 480 Main St. Open menu through kitchen.
MONDAY
Family story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Wobblers story time, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Songs, games, stories and activities for children just beginning to walk.
"From Radical Idea to Ratification: Women's Voting Rights," noon, Moreland Gallery, Benton County Historical Society and Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Historian Janice Dilg will look at the history of women working to bring voting rights to the nation with the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920, highlighting events and activism from 1848 to 1920.
Bingo, 1 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Jammin’ for the Hungry, 5 p.m., community kitchen, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Volunteers make jam for local food banks. Information: saragpower@gmail.com.
Kick-Start Monday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $3 per person. Info: 541-974-0470.
Fundraisers
MONDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Government
MONDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., board meeting room, commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. Information sharing.
Albany Community Development Commission, noon, Willamette Room, City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St.
Community Services Consortium Governing Board, 2 p.m., conference room, second floor, CSC Corvallis regional office, 545 SW Second St., Suite A.
Imagine Corvallis Action Network, 5 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Philomath City Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 980 Applegate St. Work session.
Health
MONDAY
Benton Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon to 1), 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Patients may begin lining up for intake at 8 a.m. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
"Health for the Third Age," noon, meeting room, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Mike Waters, director of health promotion at Fitness Over 50, Inc., will talk about health in the stage of life generally after retirement. Information: 541-929-3016.
Monroe Family Medicine, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Organizations
SUNDAY
Santiam Scrappers Quilt Guild, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Information: Jean, 541-401-2569.
You have free articles remaining.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Corvallis Pokemon League, 2 to 4 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Open to all ages.
Jacks and Queens Pinochle Club, 2 p.m., Sweet Home Veterans of Foreign Wars, 580 Main St. Cost: $2. Information: 541-409-0869.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign-up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
MONDAY
Seniors and Law Enforcement Together, 10 a.m., Lebanon Justice Center, 40 N. Second St. Information: 541-258-4339.
Benton County Republican Women, 11 a.m., Papa’s Pizza, 1030 SW Third St., Corvallis. State Rep. Mike Nearman (R, District 23) will speak on the Oregon Legislation Session that begins next month. A no-host lunch and a business meeting will follow.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Greater Albany Rotary Club, noon, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E.
Lebanon Toastmasters, noon, 266 E. Grant St. Information: 541-401-9187.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. All ages, new and experienced players. Cost: $6. Partners/information: 541-752-0934.
Corvallis Woodcarvers, 4 p.m., First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op South Store, 1007 SE Third St. Open to novice and experienced carvers. Information: 541-758-0709.
Tween Code Club, 4 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Five Stones Sangha, 5:30 p.m., Friends Meeting House, 3311 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Mindfulness meditation in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh and the Community of Mindful Living. Information: 541-760-9760 or https://sites.google.com/site/fivestonessanghacorvallis.
Corvallis Evening Toastmasters Group, 6:15 p.m., Ramsay Room, Old Mill Center for Children and Families, 1650 SW 45th Place. Public speaking and leadership. Information: 541-207-2439.
Corvallis Chess Club, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St.; if the deli is full, the club meets at New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St. Expert members will help beginners. Information: 541-967-1911.
Willamette Writers on the River, 6:30 p.m., Allison Room, First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Lisa Catto will present "Three Steps to a Social Media Content Plan." Admission: members and full-time students, free; guests of members, $5; visitors, $10; no one turned away.
Plan ahead
"How Now, Backyard Cow (Goat and Sheep!)," 5:30 p.m. four Tuesdays, starting Jan. 28, Oregon State University Linn County Extension Service office, 33630 McFarland Road, Tangent. Workshop series on very small dairy management, for those interested in owning a dairy animal to provide milk for home use. The program is designed to help those who have a milk cow, goat or sheep, or are thinking about raising them, with basics on animal production and management. Cost: $60, $35 for a second participant. Registration: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/program/all/smallfarms/events.
Schools
MONDAY
Philomath School District Board of Directors, 6 p.m., district office, 1620 Applegate St. Executive session to discuss labor negotiations, followed by regular meeting at 7.
Senior centers
MONDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 NE Water Ave. — 9 a.m., Spinners; noon, card games; 1 p.m., mahjong.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., beginning dulcimer class; 10 a.m., advanced dulcimer class; 11 a.m., chair music and movement; 11 a.m., Tai Chi; noon, senior meal served; 1 p.m., bunco; 1 p.m., cribbage; 1 p.m., needlepoint class.
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 8:30 a.m., noon, Corl House, 3975 NW Witham Hill Drive, Corvallis.
• 9 a.m., community annex, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op South Store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis.
• 4 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m. (men’s meeting), Zion Lutheran Church, 2745 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m. (open meeting), College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., Philomath.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, 4 to 5:30 p.m., community room (enter from parking lot), First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-224-6651.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Drive.
• 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. (women’s meetings), lounge, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
• 7:30 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 8:30 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St. Philomath. Self-help weight-loss support group. Information: 541-619-1358.
Good 2 Go, 9 a.m., downstairs, Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. To promote veteran peer support, share community resources, build camaraderie and give veterans a safe place to hang out. Mission: permanent housing.
Lifestyles Overcoming Troubles Utilizing Support Group (LOTUS), 11 a.m., Benton County Health Department, 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6107.
Pregnancy and Postpartum Stress Group, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sponsored by WellMama. For pregnant women and mothers. For location, call 541-231-4343.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 to 8 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Corvallis Low Vision Support Group, 2 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Mike Huntington, a retired medical doctor, will give an update on the Health Care for All issue and entertain participants with his music.
Caregiver Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Timberhill Athletic Club, 2855 NW 29th St., Corvallis. An opportunity to connect with others caring for a loved one with cancer.
Corvallis Refuge Recovery, 5:30 p.m., Room 9, upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. A non-theistic recovery program that doesn't ask anyone to believe anything, only to trust the Buddhist-oriented process and do the work of recovering from addiction of any kind. Information: 541-908-0864.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 6 p.m., Grant Avenue Baptist Church, 1625 N.W. Grant Ave., Corvallis. Support and education for sensible, affordable weight loss in a safe environment. Information: basil2001@comcast.net.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., sanctuary, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Christian-based recovery program.