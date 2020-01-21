Calendar (Jan. 21)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
WEDNESDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food distribution applications accepted, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Food bank, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jeni's Place, 18595 Alsea Highway. Information: 541-487-3663.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul — Lebanon, St. Edward Conference Food Pantry, 233 S. Second St. Free store with clothing, household and personal care items. Clients must reside in the Lebanon area and must be low-income according to government guidelines. Information: 541-258-5405.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
TODAY
"More Food for Less Money," 5:30 p.m., CC-210, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. The class will introduce participants to rewards programs and purchasing strategies to save money. Cost: $29. Registration: 541-917-4840.
WEDNESDAY
Essentrics Express, 6:15 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Improve strength, flexibility, posture, balance and agility, and reduce pain. Bring mat and water. Cost: $3 per class. Information: 541-740-3122.
Balance and Stability, 8:30 a.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., No. 310, Corvallis. For people with a balance disorder or who are not as steady as they once were. Drop in; cost: $2 for SamFit members, $4 for nonmembers.
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., meeting room, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Jim Whiting presents "You Wrote More than 300 Kids' Nonfiction Books?" The 1:30 p.m. Buddhism class has been rescheduled for Feb. 18. Information: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Center for Genome Research and Biocomputing seminar, 3 p.m., Room 4001, Agricultural and Life Sciences Building, 2750 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Audrey Gasch will speak.
Community yoga, 7 p.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. A yoga practice of posture, breathing and relaxation that improves overall health and well-being. Cost: $7; no one turned away for lack of funds. Information: 541-244-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Acrobatic yoga, 7:30 p.m., Rise Up Fitness, 734 Queen Ave. SW, Albany. No yoga experience necessary. Donations accepted.
Events
WEDNESDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Open play pickleball, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., annex, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 SE Hill St. All skill levels welcome; loaner equipment available on three courts; wear athletic attire. First time free, then $3 per session. Information: hacklemanpb2018@gmail.com.
“Rise and Shine Story Time,” 10 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Ages 2 to 5.
Story time and puppet show, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Information: 541-917-7580.
Wobbler story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Afternoon Dance at the Eagles, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $5 per person. Need not be an Eagles member to attend. Live music.
Family games and Lego afternoon, 3:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Open to children and families.
"MLK Soul Force," 4:30 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Panelists will discuss how their work, like that of Martin Luther King Jr., is inspired by their religious, secular or spiritual identity. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/460732081279089/?active_tab=about.
Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW.
"Digital Safety for Ages 2 to 7," 6 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Digital safety expert Melissa Whiteman will educate and empower parents, caregivers and children to keep youth safe.
Monthly gratefulness gathering, 6 p.m., meeting room, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Experience, grasp and share the power of living gratefully with community. Information: 541-990-5957.
Old-Time Western Music, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Morningstar Grange, 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Millersburg. Donations accepted. All jammers are welcome.
Fundraisers
WEDNESDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Burger Night, 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Custom made to order. Proceeds will benefit charity. Information: 541-758-0222.
Government
WEDNESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with county counsel, 9 a.m., board meeting room, commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. Plus executive session to discuss potential litigation.
Joint meeting of the Corvallis Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Albany Area Metropolitan Planning Organization policy boards, 2:30 p.m., Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments, 1400 Queen Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-758-1911.
Corvallis Watershed Management Advisory Board, 5:15 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Corvallis Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.
Community forum for local business owners, 7 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis/Albany, will host this forum for those with questions about the new corporate activities tax. Tax experts from the Oregon Department of Revenue will provide an overview of the tax policy and explain new requirements for businesses.
Albany City Council, 7:15 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. Information: 541-917-7503.
Health
WEDNESDAY
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
You have free articles remaining.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
"Health for the Third Age," 1:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Mike Waters, director of health promotion at Fitness Over 50, Inc., will talk about health in the stage of life generally after retirement. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/563138624484526.
Rapid HIV testing, 2 to 4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St., Lebanon. Free. Appointments: 541-740-0405.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Opportunities
Nominations for the 2020 Oregon Heritage Excellence Awards Program are now being accepted. The awards recognize individuals, businesses and organizations for outstanding efforts on behalf of Oregon heritage, drawing public attention to these efforts, and raising the quality of heritage-oriented activities. Application forms are available at 503-986-0696, beth.dehn@oregon.gov or www.oregonheritage.org. The postmark deadline submitting nominations is Sunday.
Organizations
TODAY
Rotary Club of Albany, noon, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S.
WEDNESDAY
The Mid-Valley Bicycle Club offers rides open to the adult public on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Information: www.mvbc.com.
Quilts from Caring Hands, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Starker Forests conference rooms, Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Road. Quilting and visiting every week as members work on children's quilts to be donated to charity. Information: 541-602-6685 or www.quiltsfromcaringhands.com.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 N.W. 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Kiwanis Club of Corvallis, noon, El Sol de Mexico, 1597 NW Ninth St. Information: 541-619-5506 or www.kiwaniscorvallis.org.
Lebanon Rotary Club, noon, Santiam Place Event Hall, 139 S. Main St.
Philomath Lions Club, noon to 1 p.m., meeting room, Philomath Fire and Rescue Station 201, 1035 Main St. Information: 541-929-5006.
Santiam Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, noon, J & C BBQ and Catering, 940 S. Main St. No-host luncheon.
Sweet Home Kiwanis Club, noon, the Point Restaurant, 6305 Main St.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. Open to all levels of experience. Cost: $6. Information/partners: 541-757-3221.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 1 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign up 20 minutes beforehand. Regular and novice duplicate bridge. Information/partners: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Waste Prevention Action Team, 5:30 p.m., Room 203, Wilkinson Hall, 2601 SW Orchard Ave. New member orientation, 5 p.m. Information: dawnmarie.gaid@gmail.com or https://sustainablecorvallis.org.
Corvallis Lions Club, 6 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St.
Lebanon Elks Lodge No. 1663, 6 p.m., 41 W. Maple St. Dinner followed by meeting at 7.
Ready Roamers Good Sam RV Club, 6 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Information: 541-928-7640.
Albany Writers, 7 p.m. Call 541-928-8501 for location.
Red Hot Stitchers, 7 p.m., upstairs, Market of Choice, Circle 9 Shopping Center, 922 NW Circle Blvd., No. 110, Corvallis. Knitters and crocheters enhancing skills and using talents to provide comfort for people and animals in need. Information: eaday@aol.com.
Sweet Home Elks, 7 p.m., 440 Osage St. Info: 541-367-3559.
Senior centers
WEDNESDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — noon, card games.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, table tennis, snooker, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., wood carving; 10 a.m., Seniors on the Go exercise: balloons and noodles; 10 a.m., Tai Chi; noon, senior meal served; noon, SHIBA by appointment; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., pinochle.
Support groups
WEDNESDAY
Her Journey. Faith-based class for women impacted by domestic violence. Information: 866-262-9284.
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Drive.
• Noon, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 23rd St., Corvallis.
• 6 p.m. (men’s meeting), Acme Counseling, 129 NW Fourth St., Suite 100, Corvallis.
• 6:30 p.m., upper room, Monroe United Methodist Church, 648 Orchard St., Monroe.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Information: www.aa-oregon.org. Twenty-four-hour telephone: 541-967-4252.
Grief Realization and Education Group, noon to 1:30 p.m., conference room, Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House, 4600 Evergreen Place SE, Albany. Peer support for parents who have experienced the death of a child of any age. Information: 541-829-9102.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 to 8 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.