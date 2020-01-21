Calendar (Jan. 21)

Balance and Stability, 8:30 a.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., No. 310, Corvallis. For people with a balance disorder or who are not as steady as they once were. Drop in; cost: $2 for SamFit members, $4 for nonmembers.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., meeting room, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Jim Whiting presents "You Wrote More than 300 Kids' Nonfiction Books?" The 1:30 p.m. Buddhism class has been rescheduled for Feb. 18. Information: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

Center for Genome Research and Biocomputing seminar, 3 p.m., Room 4001, Agricultural and Life Sciences Building, 2750 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Audrey Gasch will speak.

Community yoga, 7 p.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. A yoga practice of posture, breathing and relaxation that improves overall health and well-being. Cost: $7; no one turned away for lack of funds. Information: 541-244-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.

Acrobatic yoga, 7:30 p.m., Rise Up Fitness, 734 Queen Ave. SW, Albany. No yoga experience necessary. Donations accepted.

Events

WEDNESDAY