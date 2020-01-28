Calendar (Jan. 28)

Open play pickleball, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., annex, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 SE Hill St. All skill levels welcome; loaner equipment available on three courts; wear athletic attire. First time free, then $3 per session. Information: hacklemanpb2018@gmail.com.

“Rise and Shine Story Time,” 10 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Ages 2 to 5.

Story time and puppet show, 10:30 a.m., main library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7580.

Wobbler story time, 10:30 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. For ages 1 and 2. Free tickets available starting at 10 a.m. in the youth area.

Afternoon dance, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $5 per person. Need not be an Eagles member to attend. Live music.

Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW.

Old-Time Western Music, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Morningstar Grange, 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Millersburg. Donations only. All jammers are welcome.