Calendar (Jan. 28)

Assistance
WEDNESDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Vets United, noon to 2 p.m., Community Outreach Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Helping homeless and near-homeless veterans gain support and knowledge of community resources in Corvallis.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
WEDNESDAY
Balance and Stability, 8:30 a.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., No. 310, Corvallis. For people with a balance disorder or who are not as steady as they once were. Drop in; cost: $2 for SamFit members, $4 for nonmembers.
Rescheduled: Academy for Lifelong Learning. Both classes set for this day have been postponed. Information: 541-737-9405, admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org or www.academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Community yoga, 7 p.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. A yoga practice of posture, breathing and relaxation that improves overall health and well-being. Cost: $7; no one turned away for lack of funds. Information: 541-244-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Acrobatic yoga, 7:30 p.m., Rise Up Fitness, 734 Queen Ave. SW, Albany. No yoga experience necessary. Donations accepted.
Events
WEDNESDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Open play pickleball, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., annex, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 SE Hill St. All skill levels welcome; loaner equipment available on three courts; wear athletic attire. First time free, then $3 per session. Information: hacklemanpb2018@gmail.com.
“Rise and Shine Story Time,” 10 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Ages 2 to 5.
Story time and puppet show, 10:30 a.m., main library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-917-7580.
Wobbler story time, 10:30 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. For ages 1 and 2. Free tickets available starting at 10 a.m. in the youth area.
Afternoon dance, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $5 per person. Need not be an Eagles member to attend. Live music.
Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW.
Old-Time Western Music, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Morningstar Grange, 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Millersburg. Donations only. All jammers are welcome.
"The Trees, Truffles and Beasts of Marys Peak," 6 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. Daniel Luoma, Oregon State University professor emeritus of forest mycology, will speak on what makes the trees, truffles and beasts of Marys Peak so special, and how they interconnect with one another.
Screening of "Period. End of Sentence," 6:30 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Documentary followed by panel discussion of menstrual iniquity and local resources.
Fundraisers
WEDNESDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Government
TODAY
Philomath Police Committee, 4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 980 Applegate.
WEDNESDAY
Joint meeting of Benton County taxing agencies, 5:30 p.m., board meeting room, commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis.
Town hall with Rep. Dan Rayfield, 7 p.m., Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St.
Corvallis Legislative Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall, 501 SW Madison Ave.
Health
WEDNESDAY
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid (OHP) accepted. 541-847-5143.
Rapid HIV testing, 2 to 4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St, Lebanon. Free. Appointments: 541-740-0405.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Patients may begin lining up for intake at 5:30 p.m. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Organizations
WEDNESDAY
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Kiwanis Club of Corvallis, noon, El Sol de Mexico, 1597 NW Ninth St. Information: 541-619-5506 or www.kiwaniscorvallis.org.
Lebanon Rotary Club, noon, Santiam Place Event Hall, 139 S. Main St.
Philomath Lions Club, noon to 1 p.m., meeting room, Philomath Fire and Rescue Station 201, 1035 Main St. Information: 541-929-5006.
Sweet Home Kiwanis Club, noon, The Point Restaurant, 6305 Main St.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Suite 215, second floor, Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW. For newer players. Cost: $6. Information: 541-752-0934.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 1 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign up 20 minutes beforehand. Regular and novice duplicate bridge. Information/partners: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Lebanon Elks Lodge No. 1663, 6 p.m., 41 W. Maple St. Dinner followed by meeting at 7.
Sweet Home Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., 440 Osage St. Information: 541-367-3559.
Plan ahead
"The Basics of Ethics," 6 p.m. six Thursdays, starting this week, Room MKH-188, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Cost: $89, or $29 for an individual session. Registration: 541-917-4840.
Schools
TODAY
Corvallis School District Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., boardroom, central administration building, 1555 SW 35th St. Executive session about an appeal by an employee regarding termination of employment.
Senior centers
WEDNESDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — noon, card games.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., wood carving; 10 a.m., Seniors on the Go Exercise: indoor croquet; 19 a.m., Tai Chi; noon, senior meal served; noon to 4 p.m., SHIBA by appointment; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., pinochle.
Support groups
WEDNESDAY
Her Journey. Faith-based class for women impacted by domestic violence. Information: 866-262-9284.
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Drive.
• Noon, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 23rd St., Corvallis.
• 6 p.m. (men’s meeting), Acme Counseling, 129 NW Fourth St., Suite 100, Corvallis.
• 6:30 p.m., upper room, Monroe United Methodist Church, 648 Orchard St., Monroe.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Information: www.aa-oregon.org. Twenty-four-hour telephone: 541-967-4252.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., Room 26, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 to 8 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 17, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-2204.
The Third Option, 6:45 p.m., meeting room, Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Ongoing marriage education and support group. Children can swim while their parents work on improving their marriage. Registration: 541-760-9637 or www.thethirdoption.com.