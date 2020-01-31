Calendar (Jan. 31)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Stone Soup Breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
SATURDAY
Essentrics, 9 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Focusing on core strength and stability, this workout will improve posture and balance, and relieve back pain. Cost: $5. Information: 541-740-3122.
Beginning claw-hammer banjo workshop, 10 a.m., the Fingerboard Extension, 120 NW Second St., Corvallis. Bring a banjo. Donation: $10.
Fruit tree pruning, 11 a.m., Home Grown Gardens, 4845 SE Third St., Corvallis. RSVP: 541-758-2137.
Events
SATURDAY
Salmon Bowl, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Milam Hall, Strand Agricultural Hall, 170 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. Teams of high school students from around Oregon and Idaho compete in a structured academic marine science competition. Volunteers needed. Information: salmonbowl.volunteer@gmail.com.
Pickleball drop-in play, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3 per session; first time free. Information: 541-401-9730 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Brunch, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE.
Live music by Dinna Fash, 9 a.m. to noon, Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis.
Mary’s Peak Orchid Society annual orchid show and sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Garland Nursery, 5470 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Dozens of blooming orchids will be on display, and vendors will sell orchid plants, materials and books. Repotting available for a small fee. Admission and orchid advice free.
Willamette Valley Quilt Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Classes; more than 40 vendors. Those bringing a can of food for Fish of Albany will receive a raffle ticket for a sewing machine; additional tickets available for $1 each. Admission: $7, free for those age 12 or under; tickets at https://willamettevalleyquiltfestival.com.
"Saturday Stories," 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Genealogical library open, 1 to 3 p.m., annex, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath.
Games Day, 2 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Board, card and video games for all ages.
Dinner, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Open to public. Information: 541-928-7925.
Bingo, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 184, 339 N. Main St., Brownsville. Cost: $1 a game.
Arioso Chamber Players, 7 p.m., sanctuary, First United Methodist Church, 1115 28th Ave. SW, Albany. Beautiful music performed in the glow of candlelight. Arioso is Jaclyn LaRue, oboe; Tommy Leinonen, cello; and Joy Ueng, piano. Guest musician for this program is Kirke Campbell, handbells. Featuring music of Vaughan Williams, J.S. Bach, Zach Gulaboff Davis and Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel. Tickets: $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (65 and up) and students, free for youth through age 12; available at the door. Information: www.ariosonw.org.
Karaoke, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon Moose Lodge, 4070 S. Santiam Highway. Open to the public, all ages.
Government
SATURDAY
Government Comment Corner, 10 a.m., lobby, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis will be on hand to hear comments about city government.
Organizations
SATURDAY
The Mid-Valley Bicycle Club offers rides open to the adult public on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Information: www.mvbc.com.
Mid-Valley Singles, Inc., 9 a.m., Elmer's Restaurant, 1115 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Breakfast. RSVP: 541-929-3422.
Santiam Spokes, 9 a.m., Lebanon. Bicycle ride. Information: www.santiamspokes.org.
Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism, 10 a.m., 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis.
Santiam Detachment No. 374 of the Marine Corps League, 10 a.m., Young Marines office, Albany Municipal Airport. Open to all honorably discharged or active Marines, FMF Corpsmen and FMF Chaplains. Meeting and one-hour social. Information: http://mcl-santiamdetachment.org.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Dungeons and Dragons Club, noon, Lebanon Public Libary, 55 Academy St. Age 13 and up. Registration: 541-258-4926.
Albany Magic Club, 1 p.m., upstairs conference room, public library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Linn Genealogy Society, 1:15 p.m., meeting room, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Recording Secretary Sean Wilson presents "All You Need to Know About Linn County Courthouse Records, Part II." Wilson will answer questions about which records are available and the procedure to access them.
Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m., 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Open to all ages and skills levels. Instruments provided, or bring your own. Information: drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
Plan ahead
"Landlord/Tenant Law," 6 p.m. Monday, Linn-Benton Community College Lebanon Center, 44 Industrial Way. Covers general landlord/tenant law, Oregon's new rent-control law, tenancy types and eviction laws. Cost: $29. Registration: 541-917-4840.
Benton County Planning Commission public hearing, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sunset Meeting Room, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. First Congregational United Church of Christ is requesting a conditional-use authorization for church use in the urban residential zone.
"Medicare 2020," 5 p.m. Tuesday, Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Learn how to navigate enrollment. Registration: 541-917-7760.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Parkside Al-Anon, 10 a.m., Room 219, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Support for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 10 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis.
• 6:30 p.m., upstairs classroom, west-side door, Monroe United Methodist Church, 648 Orchard St., Monroe.
• 7 p.m., Bishop Katharine Jefferts Schori Lounge, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. Drop-in session for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. A lactation consultant will be available for questions and support.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.