Calendar (Jan. 20)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TUESDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Screenings for Emergency Adult Dental Voucher Program eligibility, 9 a.m. to noon, Benton County Health Center, 530 NW 27th St. For Benton County residents with proof of residency, such as an ID card, piece of mail or utility bill. Information: 541-207-5875.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, McLean Hall, 602 SW Madison Ave. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
TUESDAY
Hatha yoga, 8:30 a.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. This class encompasses asanas (yoga poses), pranayama (breathwork), meditation and relaxation. Free to members; $18 drop-in fee. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., meeting room, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Patricia Flatt presents "Stressed Out? What Is Happening with Your Body and What Can You Do About It?" Information: 541-737-9405 or admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.
“Strength and Endurance,” 10:30 a.m., Recreation Room, North Star Manufactured Housing Community, 2601 NE Jack London St. Full-body, gentle, effective. Cost: $20 per month, or $4 drop in; first class free. Information: 541-754-6554.
"BIG for Life: Living with Parkinson's Disease," 2 p.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Class for individuals who have completed the Lee Silverman Voice Treatment BIG program and would like to continue addressing their movement patterns. A 10-class punch card is available for $50 at SamFit.
Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m., gymnasium, North Albany Community Church, 1273 NW West Thornton Lake Drive. Powerful moves and positive music to rock body, heart and soul. Information: 541-220-1563.
“Cannabis Horticulture Q & A,” 6 p.m., CAN! Research office, 551 SW Fourth St. Cost: $10.
Events
TUESDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., gymnasium, Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
“Wiggly Wobbler Story Time,” 10 a.m., youth story time room, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. For children from birth through 24 months. Simple books, songs, rhymes and play.
Infant story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Little Listeners Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St.
Story time with puppet show, 10:30 a.m., downtown Carnegie library, 302 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-917-7580.
"Yoga for Baby and Me," 10:45 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
"Gearing Up for Gardening Lecture Series," noon, main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Genealogical library open, 1 to 3 p.m., annex, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath.
Story time for infants and toddlers, 5 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Craft Night with The Arts Center, 6:30 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Participants age 16 or over can try a new project using the library’s supplies or can bring their own projects and supplies. Participants can show off completed art or works in progress. Information: 541-766-6793.
Corvallis Board Game Meetup, 6 to 10 p.m., second floor, Market of Choice, 922 NW Circle Drive. All board and card games welcome.
Fundraisers
TUESDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Government
TUESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., board meeting room, commissioners office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. Work session.
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany. Information: 541-967-3825.
Benton County Board of Commissioners, noon, board meeting room, commissioners office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis.
Linn-Benton Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., LBHA, 1250 Queen Ave. SE, Albany.
Philomath Planning Commission, 6 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 980 Applegate St.
Philomath Fire and Rescue Civil Service Commission, 5 p.m., Philomath Fire Department, 1035 Main St.
Health
TUESDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
Rapid HIV testing, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
Organizations
TUESDAY
Takena Kiwanis Club of Albany, 7 to 8 a.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 2802 Santiam Highway SE. Skip Gray of Gray Farms, Inc., will present "Hazelnuts in the Willamette Valley." Information: 541-619-9730.
Willamette Weyerhaeuser Coffee Group, 9 a.m., Jack in the Box, 2020 S. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. No-host coffee hour.
Albany Optimist Club, noon to 1 p.m., Sizzler Restaurant, 2148 Santiam Highway SE. Information: 541-928-0951.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Philomath Rotary Club, noon, Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St. Cost: $10 for lunch; no charge for first-time guests.
Sweet Home Rotary Club, noon, Sweet Home Linn-Benton Community College Center, 1661 Long St.
Toast of Corvallis Toastmasters, 12:10 p.m., Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, 420 NW Second St. Improve your public speaking skills and confidence. Information: 541-760-4361.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Linn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, 1 p.m., Brookdale Grand Prairie, 1929 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany. Information: www.linnchapterdar.weebly.com.
Rotary Club of Corvallis After Five, 5:15 p.m., downstairs, Tommy’s 4th St. Bar & Grill, 350 SW Fourth St. Information: 503-559-0971.
Corvallis Meditation Community, 5:30 p.m., 3311 NW Polk Ave. Information: 971-218-6798, or on Facebook at Corvallis Meditation Community.
Cribbage Club, 6 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-9893.
Jacks and Queens Pinochle Club, 6 p.m., Sweet Home Senior Center, 880 18th Ave. Dinner at 5:15 p.m. Cost: $2. Information: 541-409-0869.
Represent.Us Linn/Benton, 6 p.m., Starbucks, North Albany Village, 633 Hickory St. NW.
Corvallis Community Choir, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Cost: $50 per term. Information: 541-740-6068 or nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Gospel Choir, 7 p.m., social hall, College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., Philomath. Information: 541-929-2412.
Society for Creative Anachronism, 7 p.m., Avery Park Boy Scout Lodge, Southwest Allen Avenue, Corvallis. Information: 541-754-2372 or www.shireofcdv.org/.
Sons of Legionnaires, 7 p.m., Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE.
Mid-Willamette National Organization for Women, 7:15 p.m., community room, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis. Join in efforts to address issues facing women, including safety, economic justice, racial justice, LGBTQ rights, reproductive rights, safety and constitutional equality.
Albany Elks Lodge 359, 7:30 p.m., Riley's, 124 Broadalbin St. Information: 541-497-1396.
Eagles Auxiliary, 7:30 p.m., 127 Broadalbin St. NW, Albany.
St. Johns Lodge No. 17, 7:30 p.m., 431 First Ave. NW, Albany. Information: 541-928-3145.
Plan ahead
Annual Wapiti banquet, 5 p.m. Feb. 8, 699 Cascade Drive, Lebanon. Wayne Endicott will speak on his Kodiak bear hunt. Bucket raffle. Cost: $25 by Saturday, or $35 at the door. Tickets: 541-401-3042.
Schools
TUESDAY
Military service academies information night, 6:30 p.m., Map Room, high school building, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Representatives of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at Annapolis and the U.S. Air Force Academy will be on hand.
Senior centers
TUESDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — 9 a.m., Stitchers; 1 p.m., Hand and Foot card game; 1 p.m., Scrabble.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., Knitters and Crocheters Group; 10 a.m., mahjong; 11 a.m., Tai Chi; noon, senior meal served; 1:30 p.m., Caregiver Support Group; 1:30 p.m., line dance; 4 p.m., modified exercise with chair; 5:15 p.m., Better Bones and Balance; 6:30 p.m., country dance.
Support groups
TUESDAY
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., Harden Hall, 580 Second St., Lebanon.
• 6:30 p.m. (open meeting), basement, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., the Mustard Seed open group, 313 Washburn St., Brownsville.
• 7 p.m., Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 Santiam Highway.
Information: www.aa-oregon.org. Twenty-four-hour telephone: 541-967-4252.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 8:15 a.m., Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Highway SE, Albany. Information: 541-990-0694.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, noon to 1 p.m., community room (enter from parking lot), First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., 7:30 p.m., room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Lumina Caregiver Connections, 1:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Open to family caregivers in the community. The group provides a format for sharing common experiences and for supporting one another along the path of caregiving.
Stroke and Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group of Corvallis and Albany, 1:30 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave.
Albany Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m., family center, Albany First Assembly, 2817 Santiam Highway SE. For those dealing with any kind of hurt, habit or hangup, not just drugs or alcohol. Dinner for $1 donation; children eat free. Large-group meeting, small groups. Child care available.
Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.
Support group for family and friends of those dealing with addictions, 6:30 p.m., Room 7, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Support, hope, sharing, listening. Information: 541-231-9598.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Mid-Valley Support Group, 7 p.m., conference room, fourth floor, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. Information: 541-745-2064 or www.namimidvalley.org.
Addiction Recovery, 7:30 p.m., use privacy door, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1955 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Twelve-step program adapted to the Gospel and doctrines of the LDS church. Open to those with any addiction, and their family and/or friends.
Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Room 2, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Support group for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Corvallis Men’s Support Group, 7:30 p.m., 1975 SE Crystal Lake Drive, No. 131. Information: 541-752-6261.