Calendar (Jan. 27)

Grief Support Group, 2 p.m., conference room A, B, 3 or 4, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway. Free support and education for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one, whether or not it took place under hospice care. The loss does not have to be recent.

Family Support and Education Group for Children with Mental Health, Behavioral and Emotional Issues, 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday, Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. Support and education on mental health and behavioral issues. Dinner and children’s program provided. RSVP: 541-740-6306 or hilary.ofsn@gmail.com.

Albany Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m., family center, Albany First Assembly, 2817 Santiam Highway SE. For those dealing with any kind of hurt, habit or hangup, not just drugs or alcohol. Dinner for $1 donation; children eat free. Large-group meeting, small groups. Child care available.

Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.