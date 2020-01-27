Calendar (Jan. 27)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
TUESDAY
Emergency food boxes distributed, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Food bank, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jeni's Place, 18595 Alsea Highway. Information: 541-487-3663.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
TUESDAY
Hatha yoga, 8:30 a.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. This class encompasses asanas (yoga poses), pranayama (breathwork), meditation and relaxation. Free to members; $18 drop-in fee. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. At 9:30: Stephen Fitzgerald presents "Oregon State University Research Forests: History, Management Goals and Perspectives." At 1:30: Alison Carter presents “The Culture and History of Cambodia.” Information: 541-737-9405, admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org or www.academyforlifelonglearning.org.
“Strength and Endurance,” 10:30 a.m., Recreation Room, North Star Manufactured Housing Community, 2601 NE Jack London St., Corvallis. Full-body, gentle, effective. Cost: $20 per month, or $4 drop in; first class free. Information: 541-754-6554.
"BIG for Life: Living with Parkinson's Disease," 2 p.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Class for individuals who have completed the Lee Silverman Voice Treatment BIG program and would like to continue addressing their movement patterns. A 10-class punch card is available for $50 at SamFit.
Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m., gymnasium, North Albany Community Church, 1273 NW West Thornton Lake Drive. Powerful moves and positive music to rock body, heart and soul. Information: 541-220-1563.
Events
TUESDAY
Pickleball drop-in play, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3 per session; first time free. Information: 541-401-9730 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
“Wiggly Wobbler Story Time,” 10 a.m., youth story time room, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. For children from birth through 24 months. Simple books, songs, rhymes and play.
Infant story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Little Listeners Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St.
Story time with puppet show, 10:30 a.m., downtown Carnegie library, 302 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-917-7580.
"Yoga for Baby and Me," 10:45 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
"Gearing Up for Gardening" lecture series, noon, main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Genealogical library open, 1 to 3 p.m., annex, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath.
Cooking demonstration, 2 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Learn about cooking for one or two. Area seniors age 50 or over are welcome. Sign up at the office or at 541-258-4919.
Story time for infants and toddlers, 5 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Corvallis Board Game Meetup, 6 to 10 p.m., second floor, Market of Choice, 922 NW Circle Drive. All board and card games welcome.
Crafts and Conversation, 6 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Those age 16 or over can join in a low-key session of art, crafts, conversation, music and treats. Learn techniques for felting with wool batting.
Fundraisers
TUESDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Government
TUESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., board meeting room, commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. Information sharing.
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany.
Benton County Housing, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board, 4 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Millersburg City Council, 4 p.m., City Hall, 4222 NE Old Salem Road. Work session. Information: 541-928-4523 or info@cityofmillersburg.org.
Philomath City Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 980 Applegate St. Work session for continued review of the strategic plan.
Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission, 7 p.m., Periwinkle Room, City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
Albany Human Relations Commission, 7 p.m., municipal courtroom, City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
Corvallis Rural Fire Protection District, 7 p.m., Locke Fire Station, 544 NW Lewisburg Ave. Information: http://corvallisrfpd.com/agenda.pdf.
Health
TUESDAY
Rapid HIV testing, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Sponsored by the Benton County Health Department. Information: 541-740-0405.
Opportunities
The OSU Folk Club Thrift Shop is accepting matching grant applications for 2020 from nonprofit organizations for projects that will benefit Benton County citizens. Proposals are due by noon Friday. Applications are available at the shop, 144 NW Second St., Corvallis, or at https://osufolk.oregonstate.edu/grants.
Organizations
You have free articles remaining.
TUESDAY
Takena Kiwanis Club of Albany, 7 to 8 a.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 2802 Santiam Highway SE. Shift Electric Vehicles Owner Kirk Swaney presents "Shift Electric Vehicles." Information: 541-619-9730.
Willamette Weyerhaeuser Coffee Group, 9 a.m., Jack in the Box, 2020 S. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. No-host coffee hour.
Albany Optimist Club, noon to 1 p.m., Sizzler Restaurant, 2148 Santiam Highway SE. Information: 541-928-0951.
Philomath Rotary Club, noon, Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St. Cost: $10 for lunch; no charge for first-time guests.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Rotary Club of Albany, noon, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S.
Sweet Home Rotary Club, noon, Linn-Benton Community College Center, 1661 Long St.
Toast of Corvallis Toastmasters, 12:10 p.m., Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, 420 NW Second St. Improve your public speaking skills and confidence. Information: 541-760-4361.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Rotary Club of Corvallis After Five, 5:15 p.m., downstairs, Tommy’s 4th St. Bar & Grill, 350 SW Fourth St. Information: 503-559-0971.
Corvallis Meditation Community, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., 3311 NW Polk Ave. Information: 971-218-6798, rasalila2@yahoo.com, or on Facebook at Corvallis Meditation Community.
Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Community Inclusion Action Team, 6 p.m., Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center, 2638 NW Jackson Ave. Information: hamiljun@oregonstate.edu or https://sustainablecorvallis.org.
Cribbage Club, 6 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-9893.
Jacks and Queens Pinochle Club, 6 p.m., Sweet Home Senior Center, 880 18th Ave. Dinner at 5:15 p.m. Cost: $2. Information: 541-409-0869.
East Albany Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Pop’s Branding Iron Restaurant, 901 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany.
Linn-Benton Family Flyfishers, 6:30 p.m., United Presbyterian Church, 330 SW Fifth Ave., Albany. Information: 541-926-8485.
Albany-Corvallis Area Rug Hookers, 7 to 9 p.m., North Albany IGA, 621 Hickory St. NW. Information: 541-929-5116 or ayntbee@comcast.net.
Corvallis Community Choir, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Cost: $50 per term. Information: 541-740-6068 or nonandjay1@gmail.com.
Corvallis-to-the-Sea Trail, 7 p.m., Philomath City Hall, 980 Applegate St. Discussion of spring work needs and trail-opening ceremony planning.
Society for Creative Anachronism, 7 p.m., Avery Park Boy Scout Lodge, Allen Avenue Southwest, Corvallis. Information: 541-754-2372, rudesheim@juno.com or www.shireofcdv.org.
Albany Elks Lodge 359, 7:30 p.m., Riley's, 124 Broadalbin St. Information: 541-497-1396.
Senior centers
TUESDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — 9 a.m., Stitchers; 1 p.m., Hand and Foot card game; 1 p.m., Scrabble.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., billiards, snooker, shuffleboard, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., Knitters and Crocheters Group; 10 a.m., mahjong; 11 a.m., Tai Chi; noon, senior meal served; 1 p.m., Living Consciously; 1:30 p.m., line dance; 2 p.m., cooking demonstration; 4 p.m., modified exercise with chair; 5:15 p.m., Better Bones and Balance; 6:30 p.m., country dance.
Support groups
TUESDAY
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., Harden Hall, 580 Second St., Lebanon.
• 6:30 p.m. (open meeting), basement, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., the Mustard Seed open group, 313 Washburn St., Brownsville.
• 7 p.m., Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 Santiam Highway.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 8:15 a.m., Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Highway SE, Albany. Information: 541-990-0694.
Pregnancy and Postpartum Stress Group, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sponsored by WellMama. For pregnant women and mothers. For location, call 541-231-4343.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, noon to 1 p.m., community room (enter from parking lot), First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Lumina Caregiver Connections, 1:30 p.m., Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 720 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. This drop-in group provides a format for sharing common experiences and for supporting one another along the path of caregiving.
Grief Support Group, 2 p.m., conference room A, B, 3 or 4, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway. Free support and education for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one, whether or not it took place under hospice care. The loss does not have to be recent.
Family Support and Education Group for Children with Mental Health, Behavioral and Emotional Issues, 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday, Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. Support and education on mental health and behavioral issues. Dinner and children’s program provided. RSVP: 541-740-6306 or hilary.ofsn@gmail.com.
Albany Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m., family center, Albany First Assembly, 2817 Santiam Highway SE. For those dealing with any kind of hurt, habit or hangup, not just drugs or alcohol. Dinner for $1 donation; children eat free. Large-group meeting, small groups. Child care available.
Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.
Addiction Recovery, 7:30 p.m., use privacy door, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1955 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Twelve-step program adapted to the Gospel and doctrines of the LDS church. Open to those with any addiction, and their family and/or friends.
Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Support group for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Corvallis Men’s Support Group, 7:30 p.m., 1975 SE Crystal Lake Drive, No. 131. Information: 541-752-6261.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: www.lblna.org. 24-hour help line: 877-233-4287.