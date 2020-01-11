Calendar (Jan. 11)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SUNDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
MONDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place.
Classes
MONDAY
Essentrics Express, 6:15 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Improve strength, flexibility, posture, balance and agility, and reduce pain. Bring mat and water. Cost: $3 per class. Information: 541-740-3122.
Tai Chi at the Library, 5:30 p.m., Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Traditional Yang-style Tai Chi. The class consists of stretching, Qigong (energy work) and basic exercises to help relax and breathe. Wear comfortable clothing.
Events
SUNDAY
Post breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Santiam Post 51 American Legion Hall, 480 S. Main St., Lebanon. Cost: $6. Information: 541-451-1351.
Breakfast, 9 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Linn Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-7925.
Public bingo, noon, Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE. Cost: $11 for single package, $22 for double package. Information: 541-926-0127.
Sacred Harp/Shape Note Singing, 1:30 p.m., Corvallis. Shape note singing is four-part a cappella singing with raw, powerful, slightly unearthly harmonies. Call for location: 541-929-4301. Information: www.corvallisareasacredharp.org.
Karaoke, 5 to 9 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. All are welcome to come sing, dance and enjoy food and drink.
Women in Black peace vigil, 5 to 6 p.m., in front of the Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-829-0553.
Forty et Eight Public Bingo, 6 p.m., Lebanon American Legion Hall, 480 Main St. Information: 541-451-1351.
MONDAY
Open play pickleball, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., annex, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 SE Hill St. All skill levels welcome; loaner equipment available on three courts; wear athletic attire. First time free, then $3 per session. Information: hacklemanpb2018@gmail.com.
Family story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Wobblers story time, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Songs, games, stories and activities for children just beginning to walk.
Bingo, 1 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW.
Opening reception, 4 to 6 p.m., Jefferson City Hall, 150 N. Second St. View pieces by local artists. A variety of art will be for sale. Information: 541-327-2768, Ext. 304, or jeffersonrecorder@peak.org.
Jammin’ for the Hungry, 5 p.m., community kitchen, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Volunteers meet weekly to make jam for local food banks. Information: saragpower@gmail.com.
Kick-Start Monday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $4 per person. Information: 541-974-0470.
"Squishtivities," 6:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Low-key story time for toddlers and preschoolers, followed by a sensory activity. Supplies provided.
Family story time, 7 p.m., story time room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Songs and stories for children of all ages and their families.
Fundraisers
MONDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library and the senior center.
Government
SUNDAY
Van Buren Bridge project representatives on hand with information, 1 to 5 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
MONDAY
Albany Planning Commission and City Council joint meeting, 5:15 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St.
Philomath City Council, 5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 980 Applegate St. Work session. Followed by meeting at 7.
Benton County Event Center and Fairgrounds Board of Directors, 6 p.m., auditorium building, fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Public comments heard fourth on the agenda. To make a comment, sign in prior to the 6 p.m. meeting start. Comments are limited to three minutes per person per topic.
Corvallis Historic Preservation Month planning, 6 p.m., the Corvallis Depot, 700 SW Washington Ave.
Health
MONDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., community center, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Scio Baptist Church, 38969 NW Third St.
Organizations
SUNDAY
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Corvallis Pokemon League, 2 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Open to all ages.
Jacks and Queens Pinochle Club, 2 p.m., Sweet Home Veterans of Foreign Wars, 580 Main St. Cost: $2. Information: 541-409-0869.
Red Hot Stitchers, 2 p.m., upstairs, Market of Choice, 922 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign-up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
MONDAY
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, noon, Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. All ages, new and experienced players. Cost: $6. Partners/information: 541-752-0934.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Housing Action Team, noon, conference room, Windermere Real Estate, 987 NW Circle Blvd. Information: debifriedlander@gmail.com or https://sustainablecorvallis.org.
Greater Albany Rotary Club, noon, Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E.
Lebanon Toastmasters, noon, 266 E. Grant St. Information: 541-401-9187.
Senior Book Group, 1:30 p.m., boardroom, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Corvallis Woodcarvers, 4 p.m., First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St. Open to novice and experienced carvers. Information: 541-758-0709.
Oregon Battle of the Books Club, 4 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Five Stones Sangha, 5:30 p.m., Friends Meeting House, 3311 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis. Mindfulness meditation in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh and the Community of Mindful Living. Information: 541-760-9760 or https://sites.google.com/site/fivestonessanghacorvallis.
Corvallis Evening Toastmasters Group, 6:15 p.m., Ramsay Room, Old Mill Center for Children and Families, 1650 SW 45th Place. Public speaking and leadership. Information: 541-207-2439.
Corvallis Chess Club, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St.; if the deli is full, the club meets at New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St. Expert members will help beginners. Information: 541-967-1911.
Lebanon Booster Club, 6:30 p.m., Korner Kitchen, 940 S. Main St.
Post Everlasting, 7 p.m., Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE. Ceremony honoring past members.
Corvallis Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon, 7:30 p.m., Room 2087, Cordley Hall, 2701 SW Campus Way. Joseph Postman will present "Exploring for Wild Relatives of Fruit and Nut Crops in Central Asia (Armenia and Georgia)." The Caucasus Mountains region is considered to be a center of diversity for temperate food crops including European pear, quince, hazelnut, Persian (English) walnut, fig, pomegranate and vinifera grape. Collecting germplasm from this region is a strategy for assembling genetically diverse ex situ collections for use in agriculture and for conservation.
Plan ahead
Benton Soil and Water Conservation District annual meeting, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. The purpose of the meeting is to present the annual report and audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019. The theme of the meeting is "Birds: Connecting Communities Within and Across Watersheds." The report is available at https://www.bentonswcd.org or at the BSWCD office, 456 SW Monroe Ave.
Schools
MONDAY
Jefferson School District Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., boardroom, 1328 N. Second St.
Senior centers
MONDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — 9 a.m., Spinners; noon, card games; 1 p.m., mahjong.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., beginning dulcimer class; 10 a.m., advanced dulcimer class; 10 a.m., Tai Chi; 10 a.m., table tennis open play; 11 a.m., chair music and movement; noon, senior meal served; 12:30 p.m., card crafters class; 1 p.m., cribbage.
Support groups
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 8:30 a.m., noon, Corl House, 3975 NW Witham Hill Drive, Corvallis.
• 9 a.m., community annex, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis.
• 4 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m. (men’s meeting), Zion Lutheran Church, 2745 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m. (open meeting), College United Methodist Church, 1123 Main St., Philomath.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Al-Anon Care and Share meeting, 4 to 5:30 p.m., community room, First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, Albany. Information: 541-224-6651.
Narcotics Anonymous, 5 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meeting room at back of building, Free Methodist Church, 580 'F' St., Lebanon. Information: 541-405-5032.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Drive.
• 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. (women’s meetings), lounge, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
• 7:30 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 8:30 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St. Philomath. Self-help weight-loss support group. Information: 541-619-1358.
Good 2 Go, 9 a.m., downstairs, Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. To promote veteran peer support, share community resources, build camaraderie and give veterans a safe place to hang out. Mission: permanent housing.
Lifestyles Overcoming Troubles Utilizing Support Group (LOTUS), 11 a.m., Benton County Health Department, 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6107.
Pregnancy and Postpartum Stress Group, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For pregnant women and mothers. For location, call 541-231-4343.
Lumina Caregiver Connections, 1:30 p.m., Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 720 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Open to family caregivers in the community, the drop-in group provides a format for sharing common experiences and for supporting one another along the path of caregiving.
Community Grief Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 2350 NW Professional Drive, Corvallis. Drop-in group for anyone grieving a death of someone they care about. New topic each month.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Corvallis Refuge Recovery, 5:30 p.m., Room 9, upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. A non-theistic recovery program that doesn't ask anyone to believe anything, only to trust the Buddhist-oriented process and do the work of recovering from addiction of any kind. Information: 541-908-0864.
Domestic Violence Support Group, 6 p.m. Call 541-754-0110 for location. For women who have experienced emotional or physical abuse in relationships with their partners.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 6 p.m., Grant Avenue Baptist Church, 1625 NW Grant Ave., Corvallis. Support and education for sensible, affordable weight loss in a safe environment. Information: basil2001@comcast.net
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., sanctuary, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Christian-based recovery program.
Breast cancer support group, 7 p.m., Samaritan Pastega Regional Cancer Center, 501 NW Elks Drive, Corvallis. Information: 541-768-4991.