Calendar (Jan. 11)

Corvallis Chess Club, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St.; if the deli is full, the club meets at New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St. Expert members will help beginners. Information: 541-967-1911.

Corvallis Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon, 7:30 p.m., Room 2087, Cordley Hall, 2701 SW Campus Way. Joseph Postman will present "Exploring for Wild Relatives of Fruit and Nut Crops in Central Asia (Armenia and Georgia)." The Caucasus Mountains region is considered to be a center of diversity for temperate food crops including European pear, quince, hazelnut, Persian (English) walnut, fig, pomegranate and vinifera grape. Collecting germplasm from this region is a strategy for assembling genetically diverse ex situ collections for use in agriculture and for conservation.