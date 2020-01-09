Calendar (Jan. 9)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
FRIDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Manna, 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 845 Sixth Ave., Sweet Home. Free meal; everyone welcome.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
TODAY
Hatha yoga, 8:30 a.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. This class encompasses asanas (yoga poses), pranayama (breathwork), meditation and relaxation. Free to members; $18 drop-in fee. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
FRIDAY
Hatha yoga, 7 a.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis.
Balance and Stability, 8:30 a.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., No. 310, Corvallis. For people with a balance disorder or who are not as steady as they once were. Drop in; cost: $2 for SamFit members, $4 for nonmembers.
Corvallis Senior Center writing workshop, 10 a.m. to noon, community room, Avery Office, Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive. Information: 541-766-6959.
Events
FRIDAY
Open play pickleball, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., annex, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 SE Hill St. All skill levels welcome; loaner equipment available on three courts; wear athletic attire. First time free, then $3 per session. Information: hacklemanpb2018@gmail.com.
Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Corvallis Senior Center bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m., Stoneybrook Lodge, 4700 SW Hollyhock Circle. Information: 541-766-6959.
Friends of the Albany Public Library program, noon, library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Dennis Emerson and Tai Stith will share how Albany became a specialty metals industry capital. Information: 541-924-0130.
Lunchbox Art Talk, noon, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Andreas Salzman will talk about the work in his one-person exhibit "Narrative."
Music a la Carte, noon, lounge, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Jazz performance by trumpeter-composer Douglas Detrick, guitarist Michael Gamble and drummer Ryan Biesack.
Teen Afternoon, 1:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Middle and high school students can play games and make art. Supplies and snacks provided.
Dinner, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Linn Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Open to public. Information: 541-928-7925.
Fundraisers
FRIDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Government
FRIDAY
Corvallis Charter Review Council Ad Hoc Committee, 3 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Health
FRIDAY
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance.
Rapid HIV testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oregon Youth Authority, 4400 Lochner Road SE, Albany.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 230 Clover Ridge Road, Albany.
Spanish-language food handler class, 1:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
Organizations
FRIDAY
Corvallis Bridge Club, 10 a.m., 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign-up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-754-6596 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Albany Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees, 11 a.m. E-Board, noon potluck, 1 p.m. meeting, 1400 Salem Ave. SE. Information: 541-990-6277.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Greater Corvallis Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m., Corvallis Club, 1850 SW Whiteside Drive. Information: 541-754-7102.
Oregon State Toastmasters Club, noon, Room 119, Crop Science Building, 3050 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-207-3054 or http://osutm.toastmastersclubs.org/#null.
Lacomb Grange, 6:30 p.m., potluck dinner; 7:30 p.m., meeting, grange hall, 34100 E. Lacomb Road.
Society for Creative Anachronism, 7 p.m. For location, call 541-928-7239.
Plan ahead
Beginner's yoga series, noon four Sundays, starting Jan. 19, Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. Week 1: "Foundations;" Week 2: "Finding Center;" Week 3: "Root to Rise;" Week 4: "Taking Flight." Cost: $49 before Sunday, $69 after. Registration: www.livewellstudio.com.
Senior centers
FRIDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 NE Water Ave. — noon, pinochle and other card games; 12:30 p.m., movie matinee: "Five Feet Apart."
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., beginning dulcimer class; 9 a.m., mono printing; 10 a.m., advanced dulcimer class; 10 a.m., Secret Pals signups; 11 a.m., Qi Gong; noon, senior meal served; 1 p.m., Living Consciously Group; 1 p.m., movie, "Captain Marvel."
Support groups
FRIDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 to 8 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 to 8 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon, 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Men’s Support Group, 2:30 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. For men who have experienced verbal, physical, emotional and psychological abuse by sexual partners, wives, parents, bosses and others.
Codependents Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 13, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-231-1438.
Crystal Meth Anonymous, 6 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-0137.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Guadalupe House, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 706 SW Ellsworth St., Albany. Tailored for newcomers, but all are welcome. Information: 541-740-1127 or saa.albany@gmail.com.
Al-Anon, 7 p.m., Conference Room 4, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway. Those whose lives are affected by someone's drinking can find answers. Information: 541-224-6651.