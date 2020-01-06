Calendar (Jan. 6)

North American Truffling Society, 7:30 p.m., Room 2087, Cordley Hall, 2701 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. John Donoghue, president of Northwest Mycological Consultants, Inc., will talk about current and potential uses of forest products for production of fungal-based food, medicine and other products while maintaining consideration for both the local and international economic scale underlying these uses, along with a discussion of their environmental and economic sustainability. Donoghue's talk will illustrate the diversity of uses for edible fungi, featuring highlights from his research and travel.