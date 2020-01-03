Calendar (Jan. 3)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Stone Soup Breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
SATURDAY
Essentrics, 9 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Focusing on core strength and stability, this workout will improve posture and balance, and relieve back pain. Cost: $5. Information: 541-740-3122.
Community yoga, 5:30 p.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. All levels welcome. Cost: $7; no one turned away for lack of funds. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Events
TODAY
Teen First Friday: Teen Space Event, 4 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
SATURDAY
Pickleball drop-in play, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3 per session; first time free. Information: 541-401-9730 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Brunch, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE.
"Saturday Stories," 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Genealogical library open, 1 to 3 p.m., annex, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath.
Games Day, 2 to 5 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Dinner, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Open to public. Information: 541-928-7925.
Bingo, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 184, 339 N. Main St., Brownsville. Cost: $1 a game.
Live music by Dennis Monroe and Paul Lemoine, 7 to 10 p.m., Vinwood Taphouse, 1736 Main St., Philomath.
Live music by Dinna Fash, 7 to 9 p.m., Imagine Coffee, 5460 Philomath Blvd., Corvallis. No cover.
Karaoke, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon Moose Lodge, 4070 S. Santiam Highway. Open to the public, all ages.
Government
SATURDAY
Town hall, noon, commons/cafeteria, Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave., Corvallis. Hosted by U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden. Residents can share their ideas, questions and priorities directly with Wyden.
Organizations
SATURDAY
The Mid-Valley Bicycle Club offers rides open to the adult public on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Information: www.mvbc.com.
Santiam Spokes, 9 a.m., Lebanon. Bicycle ride. Information: www.santiamspokes.org.
Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism, 10 a.m., 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis.
Santiam Detachment No. 374 of the Marine Corps League, 10 a.m., Young Marines office, Albany Municipal Airport. Open to all honorably discharged or active Marines, FMF Corpsmen and FMF Chaplains. Meeting and one-hour social. Information: http://mcl-santiamdetachment.org.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Dungeons and Dragons Club, noon, Lebanon Public Libary, 55 Academy St. Ages 13 and up. Registration: 541-258-4926.
Albany Magic Club, 1 p.m., upstairs conference room, public library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Linn Genealogical Society, 1:15 p.m., meeting room, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. ARM Director Keith Lohse will present "All You Need to Know About the Albany Regional Museum." He will answer questions on which records are available at the museum and the procedure for accessing them. Information: 541-791-1618.
Corvallis Community Drum Circle, 7 p.m., 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Open to all ages and skills levels. Instruments provided, or bring your own. Information: drumcircleconnection@gmail.com.
Plan ahead
"Freedom from Smoking," 5 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 6 through Feb. 17, Samaritan Albany General Hospital, 1046 Sixth Ave. SW. For those ready to stop using tobacco. Group quit day during Week Four. Registration: 866-243-7747 or samhealth.org/freedomfromsmoking.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Parkside Al-Anon, 10 a.m., Room 219, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Support for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 10 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis.
• 6:30 p.m., upstairs classroom, west-side door, Monroe United Methodist Church, 648 Orchard St., Monroe.
• 7 p.m., Bishop Katharine Jefferts Schori Lounge, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. Drop-in session for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. A lactation consultant will be available for questions and support.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.