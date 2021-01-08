Calendar (Jan. 8)

Classes

SATURDAY

Slow flow yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online. By donation.

Government

SATURDAY

Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with state legislators, 8 a.m., 1-872-240-3412, access code 327-586-453; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/327486453.

Opportunities

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on its draft business plan to modify fees at day-use sites, campgrounds and group facilities across the Northwest Oregon District. The draft business plans are available at https://www.blm.gov/programs/recreation/permits-and-fees/business-plans. The public is invited to send feedback via 503-315-5935 or blm_or_no_rec_publiccomments@blm.gov.

Support groups

SATURDAY