Calendar (Jan. 6)

Assistance
THURSDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club, Lafayette Elementary School, Lexington Park, Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Memorial Middle School (drive-through available), Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA, Newport Terrace bus stop, Oak Elementary School, Periwinkle Elementary School, South Albany High School (drive-through available), South Shore Elementary School, Sunrise Elementary School, Takena Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School, Waverly Elementary School.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open 4 to 6 p.m. only: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW. Takeout meal with lemonade and water served near the Fifth Avenue entrance. Information: 541-926-8606.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., parish hall, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
THURSDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., online. At 9:30: Dave Rabinowitz will present "The Future of Education." At 1:30: David Fenner will present "The Shifting Sands of Middle East Security." Information: http://academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Government
THURSDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with health director and community health centers directors, 9 a.m., 1-872-240-3412, access code 308-217-285#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/308217285.
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with Oregon State University Extension Services, 11:30 a.m., 1-646-749-3122, access code 872-953-613#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/872953613.
Corvallis City Council, 4 p.m., https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1763324592588269835.
Benton County eviction moratorium information with Legal Aid Services, 7 p.m., online. Registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3738176119199414795.
Health
TODAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the River Center, 3000 S. Santiam Highway, Lebanon.
THURSDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op south store, 1007 SE Third St., Corvallis.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Opportunities
Those who come to donate blood or platelets this month at an American Red Cross mobile blood drive will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year's Super Bowl. Additionally, those who come to give by Jan. 20 will also be automatically entered to win the "Big Game at Home" package, which includes a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to go toward food and fun. Appointments to give blood can be scheduled by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, visiting redcrossblood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor app or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.
Schools
THURSDAY
Corvallis School District Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., boardroom, Central Administration Building, 1555 SW 35th St.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., North Albany Community Church, 1273 West Thornton Lake Drive NW. A 12-step support group for people with money-related problems. Information: 541-704-0223.