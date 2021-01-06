Calendar (Jan. 6)

THURSDAY

Opportunities

Those who come to donate blood or platelets this month at an American Red Cross mobile blood drive will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year's Super Bowl. Additionally, those who come to give by Jan. 20 will also be automatically entered to win the "Big Game at Home" package, which includes a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to go toward food and fun. Appointments to give blood can be scheduled by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, visiting redcrossblood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor app or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.