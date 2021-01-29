Calendar (Jan. 29)

SATURDAY

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offering online options to assist taxpayers affected by the suspension of most of its in-person services. To learn about free filing services, visit irs.gov and see "File Your Taxes for Free," or oregon.gov/dor and see "Free Tax Prep Services." AARP has a self-prep option at signup.aarpfoundation.org/preparing-your-taxes-online. If taxpayers would like help completing their own taxes, they can request the assistance of a volunteer to coach them through the process via phone or computer screen-sharing. Taxpayers can submit a request at aarp.org/forms/tax-prep-asssitance-request.html.