Calendar (Jan. 28)

Assistance
FRIDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club, Lafayette Elementary School, Lexington Park, Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Memorial Middle School (drive-through available), Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA, Newport Terrace bus stop, Oak Elementary School, Periwinkle Elementary School, South Albany High School (drive-through available), South Shore Elementary School, Sunrise Elementary School, Takena Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School, Waverly Elementary School.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Hot meal served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; Wilson Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open noon to 12:45 p.m.: city bus stop, top of Witham Hill Drive; and Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-757-5859.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary's Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup hot lunch for all, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. Information: 541-286-4183.
Free meal, 5 to 6 p.m., soup kitchen, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany.
Manna, 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 845 Sixth Ave., Sweet Home. Free meal; everyone welcome.
Classes
FRIDAY
"Ageless Grace," 10:30 a.m., online. Prestige Assisted Living at West Hills in Corvallis will host this webinar about a mental fitness program focused on activating all five areas of the brain and addressing all 21 aging factors of the body. Prestige will offer interactive instructor-led sessions to help residents and community members improve their overall well-being, mobility and cognitive function. Free registration: notyourgrandmasnursinghome.com.
Events
FRIDAY
Virtual star party, 6:30 p.m., online. Hosted by the Corvallis Community Center. Free registration: https://apm.activecommunities.com/corvparksandrecreation/activity_search/37445.
Fundraisers
FRIDAY
Community Services Consortium Governing Board, 1:30 p.m., 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 985 4429 2514; or https://cscteam.zoom.us/j/98544292514.
Health
FRIDAY
Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Patients may begin lining up for intake at 8 a.m. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Rapid HIV testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fred Meyer Store No. 70, 777 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis.
Spanish-language food handler class, 1:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
Opportunities
The Lebanon City Council invites applications for a vacant position in Ward 2. The position will be filled by a qualified elector who lives within the Ward 2 boundaries. Applicants must be a registered voter, have lived in the city continuously for at least six months prior to appointment, and cannot be an immediate family member of an already seated elected official or city staff member. A Board/Committee/Commission/Council Application Form can be picked up at Lebanon City Hall, 925 Main St., or found at https://www.ci.lebanon.or/us/sites/default/files/fileattachments/committees_amp_commissions/page/908/board-committee-commission_application_fillable_-_website.pdf. Deadline: 5 p.m. Feb. 12.
Organizations
FRIDAY
Benton Local Advisory Committee of the Intercommunity Health Network Coordinated Care Organization, 10 a.m., Benton County Commissioners Office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-768-5470.
Support groups
FRIDAY
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Guadalupe House, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 706 SW Ellsworth Street, Albany. Tailored for newcomers, but all are welcome. Information: 541-740-1127 or saa.albany@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Codependents Anonymous, 6 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-231-1438.
Crystal Meth Anonymous, 6 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-0137.