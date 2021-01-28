Calendar (Jan. 28)

Health

FRIDAY

Free medical clinic, 8:30 a.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Patients may begin lining up for intake at 8 a.m. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.

Opportunities

The Lebanon City Council invites applications for a vacant position in Ward 2. The position will be filled by a qualified elector who lives within the Ward 2 boundaries. Applicants must be a registered voter, have lived in the city continuously for at least six months prior to appointment, and cannot be an immediate family member of an already seated elected official or city staff member. A Board/Committee/Commission/Council Application Form can be picked up at Lebanon City Hall, 925 Main St., or found at https://www.ci.lebanon.or/us/sites/default/files/fileattachments/committees_amp_commissions/page/908/board-committee-commission_application_fillable_-_website.pdf. Deadline: 5 p.m. Feb. 12.