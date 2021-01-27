Calendar (Jan. 27)

"Know Your City 2021," 7 p.m., Zoom. Second of two programs to help community members become informed about how the local government operates and better understand what their tax dollars pay for. This week: "Corvallis Water: Operation and Maintenance of Our Drinking Water, Wastewater and Stormwater." Registration: www.lwv.corvallis.or.us/events.

Health

THURSDAY

American Red Cross mobile blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1890 S. Second St., Albany.

Plan ahead

Corvallis Sustainability Coalition annual meeting, noon Feb. 3, Zoom. Annual meeting of partner organizations and volunteers. First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op will provide snack samplers to the first 125 people who register. Registration: www.sustainablecorvallis.org.

Schools

THURSDAY

Meeting of collective bargaining teams for the Corvallis Education Association and the Corvallis School District, 4:30 p.m., online. The groups will respond to proposals.

Support groups

THURSDAY