Calendar (Jan. 20)

Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW. Takeout meal with lemonade and water served near the Fifth Avenue entrance. Information: 541-926-8606.

Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.

Classes

THURSDAY

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., online. At 9:30: Bettina Schempf will present "The Old Mill Center for Children and Families." At 1:30: Don Lyon will present "The South of France." Information: http://academyforlifelonglearning.org.

Events

THURSDAY

Flash panel, 6 p.m., Zoom. The event, "Divided States of America: Sedition, the Inauguration and the Unfolding Crisis in American Democracy," will include experts from Oregon State University and other universities speaking on the historical, political and philosophical underpinnings of today's national climate. Free registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wBlmVm3KS4mdjIxqVyqODw.