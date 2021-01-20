Calendar (Jan. 20)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club, Lafayette Elementary School, Lexington Park, Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Memorial Middle School (drive-through available), Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA, Newport Terrace bus stop, Oak Elementary School, Periwinkle Elementary School, South Albany High School (drive-through available), South Shore Elementary School, Sunrise Elementary School, Takena Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School, Waverly Elementary School.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meal served 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW. Takeout meal with lemonade and water served near the Fifth Avenue entrance. Information: 541-926-8606.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Classes
THURSDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., online. At 9:30: Bettina Schempf will present "The Old Mill Center for Children and Families." At 1:30: Don Lyon will present "The South of France." Information: http://academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Events
THURSDAY
Flash panel, 6 p.m., Zoom. The event, "Divided States of America: Sedition, the Inauguration and the Unfolding Crisis in American Democracy," will include experts from Oregon State University and other universities speaking on the historical, political and philosophical underpinnings of today's national climate. Free registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wBlmVm3KS4mdjIxqVyqODw.
"Know Your City 2021," 7 p.m., Zoom. Two-part speaker series to help community members become informed about how the local government operates and better understand what their tax dollars pay for. This week Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard and Benton County Administrator Joe Kerby will present "City and County Services: Who Do You Call?" Registration: www.lwv.corvallis.or.us/events.
Government
THURSDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with juvenile director, 9 a.m., 1-571-317-3122, access code 563-485-709#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/563485709.
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with district attorney, 10 a.m., 1-224-501-3412, access code 275-215-221#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/275215221.
Linn County Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., via teleconference. Information: 541-231-8903.
Corvallis City Council work session, 4 p.m., online. Registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/635127806376002573.
Health
THURSDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Corvallis, 400 SW First St.
Live webinar, noon, online. Samaritan Health Services Coronavirus Task Force Chair Adam Brady will speak on how the new vaccines work, and the latest on vaccine availability in the region. Registration: samhealth.org/behealthy.
Plan ahead
Power of 100 People Who Care — Corvallis/Benton County, 6 p.m. Jan. 27, Zoom; note postponement of meeting so as not to coincide with Inauguration Day events. Those interested in joining this giving circle or learning more about how it donates money to local nonprofit agencies are welcome to attend the first quarterly meeting of the year. Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUpdemqqzIoHtzCprWITBGyPBiHreF6sGlg.
Schools
THURSDAY
Virtual meeting about Corvallis Campus Vision project, 6 p.m. Oregon State University invites community members to give input on the long-term vision for its Corvallis campus. Registration: https://beav.es/jsy.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 1-877-233-4287.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Round Table Room, room no. 106, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Information: 541-231-0494 or www.oa.org.