Calendar (Jan. 2)

Opportunities

Now is the time for high school students across Oregon to let their creativity flow for a good cause: increasing awareness of workplace safety for young workers. The 2021 Oregon Young Employee Safety Coalition media contest invites participants to choose one of two themes: being hit by or pushed against an object, or slipping, tripping or falling on a walking surface; and then bring the theme to life by creating a video or developing a graphic design piece. The top three winners in each category will take home cash prizes ranging from $300 to $500, and the school, club or organization of each first-place winner will receive a matching award. The submission deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 19. Information: https://youngemployeesafety.org/contest.