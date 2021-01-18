Calendar (Jan. 18)

Samaritan Health Services will work with Benton and Linn county public health partners to lead COVID-19 vaccination events 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday in Willamette Expo Hall at the Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E. in Albany. All local residents included in groups 1 through 4 of the Oregon Health Authority's Phase 1a categories are eligible. Vaccinations will be given for free, but must be scheduled at samhealth.org/getthevaccine.

Support groups

TUESDAY

Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.

Narcotics Anonymous, noon to 1 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.