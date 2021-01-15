Calendar (Jan. 15)

Food distribution, 1 to 3 p.m., Village Christian Church, 7234 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Food pantry serving Adair Village and Corvallis north of Walnut Boulevard. Information: food@avillage.cc.

Classes

SATURDAY

Slow flow yoga, 10 a.m. Suitable for all bodies. Go to www.livewellstudio.com for details on how to join in online. By donation.

Plan ahead

Power of 100 People Who Care — Corvallis/Benton County, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoom. Those interested in joining this giving circle or learning more about how it donates money to local nonprofit agencies are welcome to attend the first quarterly meeting of the year. Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUpdemqqzIoHtzCprWITBGyPBiHreF6sGlg.

Support groups