Calendar (Jan. 14)

FRIDAY

Fee-for-service clinic, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Cost: $100 for new patient visits; $50 for follow-up appointments. Patients can bill their own insurance if they qualify. Appointments: 541-758-3000.

Rapid HIV testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.

Plan ahead

The Corvallis Public Schools Foundation will host its annual Hands Across Corvallis fundraiser virtually from 8 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4. While registration is not required, those registering by Sunday will receive materials in advance of the virtual gathering. More information about the program and a registration form are available at https://cpsfoundation.org. Information: the website or 541-757-5857.

Support groups

FRIDAY