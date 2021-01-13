Calendar (Jan. 13)

Health

THURSDAY

Opportunities

Beginning Thursday, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will accept new reservations for campsites, yurts and cabins from one day to six months. The change from one day to 30 days is the latest step in managing reservations during the pandemic. Also, openings will become available at 6 a.m. each day rather than midnight. Reservations are accepted 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, except holidays, at 800-452-5687; or at https://oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com/unifSearchResults.do.