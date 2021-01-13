Calendar (Jan. 13)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
THURSDAY
Food distribution, by appointment, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Call 541-220-1040 to arrange a time to pick up a box of food.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club, Lafayette Elementary School, Lexington Park, Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Memorial Middle School (drive-through available), Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA, Newport Terrace bus stop, Oak Elementary School, Periwinkle Elementary School, South Albany High School (drive-through available), South Shore Elementary School, Sunrise Elementary School, Takena Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School, Waverly Elementary School.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open 4 to 6 p.m. only: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW. Takeout meal with lemonade and water served near the Fifth Avenue entrance. Information: 541-926-8606.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., parish hall, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., Hygiene Center, 211 SE Chapman Place, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Government
TODAY
Tangent Rural Fire District Board of Directors, 7 p.m., 32053 Birdfoot Drive. Followed by executive session per ORS 192.660(2)(i) to review the employment-related performance of the chief executive officer, who does not request an open hearing.
THURSDAY
Benton County interim sheriff interview No. 1, 8:45 a.m., https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/118764160757239568.
Benton County interim sheriff interview No. 2, 10:30 a.m., https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1021849135742912272.
Benton County executive session per ORS 199.660(2)(a) to consider the employment of a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent, noon.
Potential announcement of interim sheriff candidate, 1:15 p.m., https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7785261817541961232.
Health
THURSDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Grocery Outlet, 2540 S. Santiam Highway, Albany.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis.
Opportunities
Beginning Thursday, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will accept new reservations for campsites, yurts and cabins from one day to six months. The change from one day to 30 days is the latest step in managing reservations during the pandemic. Also, openings will become available at 6 a.m. each day rather than midnight. Reservations are accepted 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, except holidays, at 800-452-5687; or at https://oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com/unifSearchResults.do.
Organizations
THURSDAY
Corvallis Modern Quilt Guild, 7 p.m., Zoom. Quilters exploring this traditional craft in new, creative ways. For a guest invitation, email corvallismodernquiltguild@gmail.com. Information: https://corvallismodernquiltguild.org.
Schools
THURSDAY
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Ben Mutschler will present "Anticipating COVID-19: Allocating Responsibility for Affliction in Colonial New England." Information: http://academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Virtual meeting about Corvallis Campus Vision project, 10 a.m. Oregon State University invites community members to give input on the long-term vision for its Corvallis campus. Registration: https://beav.es/jst.
Corvallis School District Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m. The agenda includes a hearing to vote on a universal health care resolution. To send comments or get information on attending: schoolboard@corvallis.k12.or.us or https://www.csd509j.net/about-us/school-board/meet-school-board.
Support groups
THURSDAY
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 1-877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St. Ministry designed to display the healing power of Jesus. Participants ask Christ to heal them of various hurts, habits and hang-ups, including chemical addictions, anxiety, depression, past emotional abuse or anger issues. Eight Biblically based principles, 12 steps to recovery, personal testimonies and sharing experiences in small groups. Child care provided. Information: 541-760-8531.
Out-N-About, 6:30 p.m., Room 218, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. High school-aged youths who are gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender, and their allies. Information: 541-231-4440.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 to 8:30 p.m., North Albany Community Church, 1273 West Thornton Lake Drive NW, Albany. A 12-step support group for people with money-related problems. Information: 541-704-0223.