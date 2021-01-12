Calendar (Jan. 12)

Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.

Opportunities

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is accepting public comments on a draft Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan that will guide the agency in removing physicals barriers to park access over the next 25 years. The draft is available at oregon.gov/oprd/prp/pages/prp-ada-transition-plan. Comments can be made in writing to OPRD, ATTN Helena Kesch, 725 Summer St. NE, Suite C, Salem, OR 97301; by emailing oprd.publiccomment@oregon.gov; at oregon.gov/oprd/prp/pages/prp-ada-transition plan; or at a virtual hearing set for 6 p.m. Jan. 25. Registration for the hearing is available at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/wn_eg36_lcqqs-5joqwleu_hg.

Support groups

WEDNESDAY