Calendar (Jan. 11)

Assistance
TUESDAY
Emergency food box distribution, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Greater Albany Public Schools offers free grab-and-go sack lunches for all children ages 1 to 18: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Albany Boys & Girls Club, Lafayette Elementary School, Lexington Park, Meadow Ridge Elementary School, Memorial Middle School (drive-through available), Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA, Newport Terrace bus stop, Oak Elementary School, Periwinkle Elementary School, South Albany High School (drive-through available), South Shore Elementary School, Sunrise Elementary School, Takena Elementary School, Tangent Elementary School, Waverly Elementary School.
Corvallis School District free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all children ages 1 to 18. Open 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Adams Elementary School, 1615 SW 35th St.; Jaguar Elementary School, 825 NW 27th St.; Lincoln Elementary School, 110 SE Alexander Ave.; Wildcat Elementary School, 2701 NW Satinwood St.; Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd.; Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.; parking lot, Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village; and Clemens Primary School, 535 S. 19th St., Philomath. Open 4 to 6 p.m. only: Corvallis High School, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave., 16th Street entrance. Meal pre-order available. Information: 541-757-5859 or csd509j.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 211 SE Chapman Place. Now serving men and women in need during the COVID emergency. Food, showers and laundry available from 1 to 6 p.m.; hot meal served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; overnight shelter not available.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
God's Heart Picnic, 5 p.m., parking lot, Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany. Free takeout meal.
Stone Soup dinner for all, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110, Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Government
TUESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners goal-setting work session and meeting, 9 a.m., 1-646-749-3122, access code, 582-403-925#; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/582403925.
Linn County Board of Commissioners, 9:30 a.m., Room 200, courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany.
Albany City Council work session, 4 p.m., 1-646-749-3129, access code 491-970-829; or https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm. Followed by City Council and Planning Commission joint meeting at 5:15 p.m..
Lebanon Fire District Board of Directors, 5:30 p.m., 1-213-338-8477, meeting ID 871 3764 5810, passcode 843549; or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87137645810?0wed=mu1yutridxvmz313mkdzsjjqcwzkdz09.
Corvallis Historic Resources Commission, 6:30 p.m., https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8148209505788757263.
Harrisburg City Council, 6:30 p.m., 120 Smith St.
Adair Rural Fire and Rescue Board of Directors, 7:30 p.m., Adair Fire Department, 6021 NE Marcus Harris Ave., Adair Village.
Health
TODAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Circle Church of Christ, 2020 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis.
TUESDAY
Monroe Family Medicine, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Calapooia Center, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Life Community Church, 4900 NW Highway 99W, Corvallis.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 1 to 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1890 S. Second St., Lebanon.
Rapid HIV testing, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
Opportunities
State and federal help is still available to Oregon wildfire survivors. The Oregon Office of Emergency Management and Federal Emergency Management Agency continue to work together on assistance with housing, property damage, flood insurance, counseling, pro-bono legal aid and case management. Crisis counseling is available at 800-923-4357 or https://www.safestrongoregon.org/wildfire.
Schools
TUESDAY
Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District Board, 6 p.m., boardroom, LBL ESD, https://www.youtube.com/user/linnbentonlincolnesd.
Support groups
TUESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous during the COVID-19 pandemic: Local hotline, 541-967-4252, answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by members of the local AA community. Many local and global AA groups are hosting meetings virtually. You can attend virtual meetings on your computer, smartphone or by dialing in. Attendees will remain anonymous and need only introduce themselves by first name. To access both local and global meetings taking place online 24 hours a day, visit https://aaoregon-district21.org.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon, 7:30 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours) 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Canceled: Memory Loss Support Group, 1:30 p.m.
Twelve-step program: Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, back parking lot, Corvallis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3160 SW Western Blvd. Information: www.oa.org.