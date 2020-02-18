Calendar (Feb. 18)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
WEDNESDAY
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food distribution applications accepted, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building as the pantry; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
WEDNESDAY
Essentrics Express, 6:15 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Improve strength, flexibility, posture, balance and agility, and reduce pain. Bring mat and water. Cost: $3 per class. Information: 541-740-3122.
Balance and Stability, 8:30 a.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., No. 310, Corvallis. For people with a balance disorder or who are not as steady as they once were. Drop in; cost: $2 for SamFit members, $4 for nonmembers.
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. At 9:30: Cynthia Spencer-Hadlock and Michele Griffin-Campione present "Foster Creative Community: The Arts Center." At 1:30: Carolyn Aldwin presents "The Social Ecology of Wisdom." Information: 541-737-9405, admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org or www.academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Community yoga, 7 p.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. A yoga practice of posture, breathing and relaxation that improves overall health and well-being. Cost: $7; no one turned away for lack of funds. Information: 541-244-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Acrobatic yoga, 7:30 p.m., Rise Up Fitness, 734 Queen Ave. SW, Albany. No yoga experience necessary. Donations accepted.
Events
WEDNESDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Open play pickleball, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., annex, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 SE Hill St. All skill levels welcome; loaner equipment available on three courts; wear athletic attire. First time free, then $3 per session. Information: hacklemanpb2018@gmail.com.
“Rise and Shine Story Time,” 10 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Ages 2 to 5.
Story time and puppet show, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Information: 541-917-7580.
Wobbler story time, 10:30 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. For ages 1 and 2.
Free dance lessons with paid admission to the Wednesday afternoon dance; lessons at noon, dance 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $5 per person. Need not be an Eagles member to attend. Live music.
Tech Help Lab, 3 to 4 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Drop in for one-on-one tech help.
Teen Night, 5 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St.
Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW.
Old-Time Western Music, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Morningstar Grange, 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Millersburg. Donations accepted. All jammers are welcome.
"Solar Makes $ense! Solarize Your Home or Business," 7 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Find out how making the transition to solar energy makes sense, both to protect the future and to save money.
Fundraisers
WEDNESDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Burger Night, 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Custom made to order. Proceeds will benefit Muddy Creek Charter School. Information: 541-758-0222.
Government
WEDNESDAY
Corvallis Economic Development Advisory Board, 3 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Albany Revitalization Agency, 5:15 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
Corvallis Arts and Culture Advisory Board, 5:30 p.m., 1310 SW Avery Park Drive.
Health
WEDNESDAY
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Rapid HIV testing, 2 to 4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St., Lebanon. Appointments: 541-740-0405.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Organizations
WEDNESDAY
The Mid-Valley Bicycle Club offers rides open to the adult public on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Information: www.mvbc.com.
Albany American Legion Auxiliary Sewing Group, 9 a.m., 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE.
Linn County Republican Women, 11:45 a.m., Cascade Grill, 110 Opal Court, Albany. Guest speaker: Roger Nyquist.
Brown-Bag Book Club, noon, Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Kiwanis Club of Corvallis, noon, El Sol de Mexico, 1597 NW Ninth St. Information: 541-619-5506 or www.kiwaniscorvallis.org.
Lebanon Rotary Club, noon, Santiam Place Event Hall, 139 S. Main St.
Philomath Lions Club, noon to 1 p.m., meeting room, Philomath Fire and Rescue Station 201, 1035 Main St. Information: 541-929-5006.
Sweet Home Kiwanis, noon, the Point Restaurant, 6305 Main St.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. New and experienced players. Cost: $6. Information: 503-223-5093.
Lumina Hospice Knitting and Crocheting Friendship Circle, 1 p.m., Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 720 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Create items to comfort hospice patients and their families. Beginners welcome; materials available.
Old-Time Fiddlers, 3 to 4 p.m., Cambridge Terrace, 2800 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-9494.
Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Transportation Action Team, 3:30 p.m. Information: loriebailey@gmail.com or https://sustainablecorvallis.org.
Cliffhangers Book Club, 4 p.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Kids don't read the book ahead of time. The group reads the first chapters of a book together and then discusses it. Kids get to decide if they can resist the cliffhanger or if they have to keep reading; copies available to take home.
Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Food Action Team: Edible Garden Group, 5 p.m., Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center, 2638 NE Jackson Ave. Information: rdbarn4@gmail.com or https://sustainablecorvallis.org.
Corvallis Lions Club, 6 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Information: president@corvallislions.com or https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/corvallis.
Lebanon Elks Lodge No. 1663, 6 p.m., 41 W. Maple St. Dinner followed by meeting at 7.
SafeHaven Humane Society Board, 6:30 p.m., fourth-floor conference room, Samaritan Albany General Hospital, 1046 Sixth Ave. SW.
Lebanon Business and Professional Women, 6:45 p.m., Pineway Golf Course, 30949 Pineway Drive.
Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Book Club, 7 p.m., boardroom, library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Linn-Benton-Lincoln Labor Chapter/AFL-CIO, 7 p.m., United Steelworkers Union Hall, 1400 Salem Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-974-3457.
Sweet Home Elks, 7 p.m., 440 Osage St. Information: 541-367-3559.
Albany Independent Order of Odd Fellows, 7:30 p.m., 738 Fifth St. SE.
Round of Month, 8 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St.
Plan ahead
Clothing-optional yoga, 6 p.m. Feb. 27, North Hall, Odd Fellows Barnum Lodge, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Family-friendly nudist event featuring beginning yoga; bring a towel to sit on; bring a snack to share if you wish. Admission: $10. Registration: wanderingbareorgeon@gmail.com.
Schools
TUESDAY
Linn-Benton Community College Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., 1847 Bar & Grill, 505 Mullins Drive, Lebanon. Informal dinner with a presidential finalist candidate.
Senior centers
THURSDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — 9 a.m., gift shop consignment; noon, card games; 12:30 p.m., bridge.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., 5-2-1-0 Challenge presentation; 9 a.m., wood carving; 10 a.m., Seniors on the Go Exercise: beanbag baseball; 10 a.m., Tai Chi; noon, senior meal served; noon, SHIBA by appointment; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., pinochle; 2 p.m., Random Acts of Kindness.
Support groups
WEDNESDAY
Her Journey. Faith-based class for women impacted by domestic violence. Information: 866-262-9284.
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Drive.
• Noon, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 23rd St., Corvallis.
• 6 p.m. (men’s meeting), Acme Counseling, 129 NW Fourth St., Suite 100, Corvallis.
• 6:30 p.m., upper room, Monroe United Methodist Church, 648 Orchard St, Monroe.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive., Corvallis.
Information: www.aa-oregon.org. Twenty-four-hour telephone: 541-967-4252.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-757-2204.
Teen Social Club: High-Functioning Autism or Asperger’s and Friends, 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. For ages 14 to 21 “on the spectrum” to meet and socialize. Information: 541-740-6306.
Youth Motivating Others Through Voices of Experience, 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. Opportunity for ages 14 to 25 with experience in the mental health, Department of Human Services or juvenile justice systems to meet and learn to advocate for themselves and others. Information: 541-740-6306 or hilary.ofsn @gmail.com.
The Third Option, 6:45 p.m., meeting room, Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Ongoing marriage education and support group. Children can swim while their parents work on improving their marriage. Registration: 541-760-9637 or www.thethirdoption.com.