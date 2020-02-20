Calendar (Feb. 20)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
FRIDAY
AARP Tax Aide, Albany, Corvallis and Philomath. Free in-person tax return preparation by IRS-certified counselors. Appointments: Albany, 541-917-7760; Corvallis and Philomath, 541-602-5829.
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, FISH of Lebanon, 145 Ash St. FISH also offers help with basic expenses such as rent, utilities, water, propane, prescriptions, clothing, identification cards, driver's licenses and other emergency needs. Appointments: 541-259-3200, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
FRIDAY
Balance and Stability, 8:30 a.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., No. 310, Corvallis. For people with a balance disorder or who are not as steady as they once were. Drop in; cost: $2 for SamFit members, $4 for nonmembers.
Hatha yoga, 8:30 a.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. This class encompasses asanas (yoga poses), pranayama (breathwork), meditation and relaxation. Free to members; $18 drop-in fee. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Chinese Qi Gong/Tai Chi, 10 a.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Open to area seniors age 50 or over.
Corvallis Community Center writing workshop, 10 a.m., community room, Avery office, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive. Information: 541-766-6959.
Events
FRIDAY
Open play pickleball, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., annex, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 SE Hill St. All skill levels welcome; loaner equipment available on three courts; wear athletic attire. First time free, then $3 per session. Information: hacklemanpb2018@gmail.com.
Crafts and Coffee, 10:30 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Those age 16 or over are invited to join in a low-key session of art, crafts, conversation, music and treats. Make boho wall hangings and dreamcatchers.
Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Corvallis Community Center bridge, noon to 3:45 p.m., Stoneybrook Lodge, 4700 SW Hollyhock Circle. Information: 541-766-6959.
Dinner, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Linn Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-7925.
Teen Takeover, 6:30 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Pirate party with pie.
Fundraisers
FRIDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Big Book Sale, 4 to 6 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. Members only; become a member at the door for $10 for the year. Books, DVDs and CDs are featured, with prices from $1 to $4. Proceeds will benefit activities provided by all branches of the library.
Health
FRIDAY
Fee-for-service clinic, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Community Outreach, Inc., 865 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Cost: $100 for new patient visits; $50 for follow-up appointments. Patients can bill their own insurance if they qualify. Appointments: 541-758-3000.
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Natural Grocers, 1235 NW 10th St., Corvallis.
Rapid HIV testing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St., Corvallis. Free testing and counseling. Information: 541-740-0405.
Spanish-language food handler class, 1:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
Organizations
FRIDAY
World Trade Council, 7:30 a.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 2802 Santiam Highway SE, Albany.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 10 a.m., 6:30 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign-up 20 minutes before game. Partners/information: 541-754-6596 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Oregon State Toastmasters Club, noon, Room 119, Crop Science Building, 3050 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-207-3054 or http://osutm.toastmastersclubs.org/#null.
Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis, noon to 1 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd. Information: 541-497-3355 or https://www.rotarygreatercorvallis.org.
Chinook Social Beaders, 1 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Information: 541-409-0537.
Teen Advisors, 4:30 p.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. The Society for the Prevention of Boredom in Teens, teen library leadership group.
Plan ahead
Benton County Solid Waste Advisory Council, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Avery Upstairs Conference Room, 360 SW Avery Ave., Corvallis.
Senior centers
FRIDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — noon, pinochle and other card games; 12:30 p.m., Movie Matinee: "The Command."
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., beginning dulcimer class; 10 a.m., advanced dulcimer class; 10 a.m., beginning Tai Chi/QiGong; 10 a.m., Color Wonders; 11 a.m., Introduction to Drawing; 11:15 a.m., QiGong; noon, senior meal served; 1 p.m., Living Consciously; 1 p.m., movie, “At War with the Army;” 1 p.m., Sewing and Quilting Group.
Support groups
FRIDAY
• 7 to 8 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 to 8 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Drive.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 N.W. 23rd St., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., Room 219 (enter on 12th Street side), First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 to 8 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287. Information: www.lblna.org.
Codependents Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 13, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Information: 541-231-1438.
Crystal Meth Anonymous, 6 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-0137.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Guadalupe House, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 706 SW Ellsworth St., Albany. Tailored for newcomers, but all are welcome. Information: 541-740-1127 or saa.albany@gmail.com.
Al-Anon, 7 p.m., Conference Room 4, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway. Those whose lives are affected by someone's drinking can find answers. Information: 541-224-6651.