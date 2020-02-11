Calendar (Feb. 11)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
WEDNESDAY
AARP Tax Aide, Albany, Corvallis and Philomath. Free in-person tax return preparation by IRS-certified counselors. Appointments: Albany, 541-917-7760; Corvallis and Philomath, 541-602-5829.
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food distribution applications accepted, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 N.W. 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Manna, 5 p.m., United Methodist Church, 845 Sixth Ave., Sweet Home. Free meal; everyone welcome.
Classes
WEDNESDAY
Essentrics Express, 6:15 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Improve strength, flexibility, posture, balance and agility, and reduce pain. Bring mat and water. Cost: $3 per class. Information: 541-740-3122.
Balance and Stability, 8:30 a.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Designed to help people with a balance disorder or who are not as steady as they once were. The goal is to improve balance and understanding of how the body stays upright, to decrease the risk of falls. The class is drop-in and punch cards are available. Cost: $2 for SamFit members, $4 for nonmembers.
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Brooks McKee presents "Woodworking with Driftwood." New date. Information: 541-737-9405, admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org or www.academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Community yoga, 7 p.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. A yoga practice of posture, breathing and relaxation that improves overall health and well-being. Cost: $7; no one turned away for lack of funds. Information: 541-244-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Acrobatic yoga, 7:30 p.m., Rise Up Fitness, 734 Queen Ave. SW, Albany. No yoga experience necessary. Donations accepted.
Events
WEDNESDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
“Rise and Shine Story Time,” 10 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Ages 2 to 4. Information: 541-929-3016.
Seniors on the Go Exercise, 10 a.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Chair beach-ball volleyball. Open to area seniors age 50 or over.
Story time and puppet show, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Information: 541-917-7580.
Family story time, 10:30 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Free dance lessons with paid admission to the Wednesday afternoon dance; lessons at noon, dance 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $5 per person. Need not be an Eagles member to attend. Live music.
"History Bites," noon, Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S. Civil War reenactor Linda Steffan will present "Civil War-Era Clothing." Donations accepted.
Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW.
Old-Time Western Music, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Morningstar Grange, 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Millersburg. Donations accepted. All jammers are welcome.
Chicago blues artists Ronnie Baker Brooks and Billy Branch, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets: $20 at www.majestic.org, $25 at the door.
Fundraisers
WEDNESDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit Muddy Creek Charter School.
Burger Night, 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Custom made to order. Proceeds will benefit charity. Information: 541-758-0222.
Government
WEDNESDAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with directors of community development, public works, and natural areas and parks, 9 a.m., large conference room, second floor, Avery Building, 360 SW Avery Ave., Corvallis.
Community meeting on the Lincoln School tennis courts, 5:30 p.m., Tunison Community Room, 365 SW Tunison Ave., Corvallis.
Tangent Rural Fire District Board, 7 p.m., fire station, 32053 Birdfoot Drive.
Health
WEDNESDAY
American Red Cross mobile blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Room 112, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis.
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Rapid HIV testing, 2 to 4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St., Lebanon. Appointments: 541-740-0405.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Organizations
WEDNESDAY
The Mid-Valley Bicycle Club offers rides open to the adult public on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Information: www.mvbc.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Mid-Willamette Ham Radio Club, 9 a.m., Pop's Branding Iron Restaurant, 901 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Open to all hams and visitors. Information: Jim Walburn, WB7TAZ, 541-619-2787.
Quilts from Caring Hands, 9 a.m., Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Road. Information: quiltsforcaringhands.com or 541-602-6685.
Albany Downtown Lions Club, noon, Pop’s Branding Iron, 901 Pacific Blvd. SE.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Kiwanis Club of Corvallis, noon, El Sol de Mexico, 1597 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Information: 541-619-5506 or www.kiwaniscorvallis.org.
Lebanon Rotary Club, noon, Santiam Place Event Hall, 139 S. Main St.
Philomath Lions Club, noon to 1 p.m., meeting room, Philomath Fire and Rescue Station 201, 1035 Main St. Information: 541-929-5006.
Sweet Home Kiwanis Club, noon, The Point Restaurant, 6305 Main St.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. Novices and experienced players welcome. Cost: $6. Partnerships and information: 541-757-3221.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 1 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign up 20 minutes beforehand. Regular and novice duplicate bridge. Information/partners: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Senior Book Group, 1:30 p.m., boardroom, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Albany Stamp Club, 1:45 p.m., Brookdale Grand Prairie, 1929 Grand Prairie Road SE. Information: 541-974-4891.
Lebanon Elks Lodge No. 1663, 6 p.m., 41 W. Maple St. Dinner followed by meeting at 7.
Sweet Home Rock and Mineral Society, 6:30 p.m., Santiam Place, 139 S. Main St., Lebanon. Information: 541-451-1577.
Albany Fitwalkers, 7 p.m., Brookdale Villas, 1929 SE Grand Prairie Road. Information: 541-967-3001.
Mid-Valley Chapter of Northwest Steelheaders, 7 p.m., Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Information: 541-971-1033.
Sweet Home Elks, 7 p.m., 440 Osage St. Information: 541-367-3559.
Albany Odd Fellows, 7:30 p.m., 738 Fifth St. SE.
Linn County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse, 8 p.m., sheriff’s office, 1115 SE Jackson St., Albany. Visitors welcome. Info: lcsmp.org.
Plan ahead
“Galentine’s Day Cardmaking,” 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Historic Carousel & Museum, 503 First Ave. W. in Albany. Staff members of Ophelia’s Place will offer girls and girl-identified youth a chance to celebrate the women in their lives by creating and giving handmade Valentine’s Day cards. Card-making supplies and cookies provided. Registration: 541-730-4356 or http://opheliasplace.net/galentines-day.
Clothing-optional yoga, 6 p.m. Thursday, North Hall, Odd Fellows Barnum Lodge, 223 SW Second St., Corvallis. Family-friendly nudist event featuring beginning yoga; bring a towel to sit on; bring a snack to share if you wish. Admission: $10. Registration: wanderingbareorgeon@gmail.com.
Fused-glass jewelry class, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Cost: $19, plus $20 supply fee. Registration: 541-917-7760 or albanyparksandrecreation.org.
Senior centers
TODAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. SW — 9 a.m., Stitchers; 1 p.m., Hand and Foot card game; 1 p.m., Scrabble.
WEDNESDAY
Albany Senior Center — noon, card games; 12:30 p.m., bridge.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii Bowling; 9 a.m., 5-2-1-0 Challenge Presentation; 9 a.m., wood carving; 10 a.m., Seniors on the Go Exercise: chair volleyball; 10 a.m., Tai Chi; 11:30 a.m., Pen Pal Group; noon, senior meal served; noon, SHIBA by appointment; 1 p.m., bingo and pinochle.
Support groups
WEDNESDAY
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Her Journey. Faith-based class for women impacted by domestic violence. Information: 866-262-9284.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Drive.
• Noon, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis.
• 6 p.m. (men’s meeting), Acme Counseling, 129 NW Fourth St., Suite 100, Corvallis.
• 6:30 p.m., upper room, Monroe United Methodist Church, 648 Orchard St, Monroe.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive.
Information: www.aa-oregon.org. Twenty-four-hour telephone: 541-967-4252.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St.
• 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
Information (24 hours): 1-877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group, 12:15 p.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Information: 520-860-0628.
Youth Motivating Others Through Voices of Experience, 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., Corvallis. Opportunity for ages 14 to 25 with experience in the mental health, Department of Human Services or juvenile justice systems to meet and learn to advocate for themselves and others. Information: 541-740-6306 or hilary.ofsn@gmail.com.