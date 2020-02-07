Calendar (Feb. 7)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Stone Soup Breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
SATURDAY
Essentrics, 9 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Focusing on core strength and stability, this workout will improve posture and balance, and relieve back pain. Cost: $5. Information: 541-740-3122.
Events
SATURDAY
Pickleball drop-in play, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3 per session; first time free. Information: 541-401-9730 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Brunch, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE.
Household Hazardous Waste Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Republic Services, 110 NE Walnut Blvd., Corvallis; enter on Belvue Street. Accepted items include paint and wood treatments, cleaners and degreasers, herbicides and insecticides, antifreeze and batteries, thinners and solvents, fluorescent light tubes, fertilizers and pesticides, computers and other electronics (no appliances), and products labeled flammable, toxic, poison, danger, warning or caution.
"¡Los Cuentos! Bilingual Story Times," 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Genealogical library open, 1 to 3 p.m., annex, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath.
“Women in Oregon Prisons: Past, Present and Future,” 1 p.m., main branch, Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Panel discussion including Julia Yoshimoto, Rosa Howard-Mumford and Jessica Kampfe, followed by a question-and-answer session.
“A Scarecrow in Oz: An Origin Story,” 2 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Directed by LBCC theater faculty member Dan Stone and written by the students and faculty of the department. Tickets: $8 for adults, $6 for those under 18; at the door or at www.linnbenton.edu/tickets.
Movie, 3 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Children and their families are invited to a showing of "Toy Story 4."
Stuffed animal sleepover drop-off, 3 to 4:30 p.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Children are invited to drop off one stuffed animal to spend the night at the library. Animals will watch a movie, play games and have snacks.
“Traces of Love,” 3 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Karen Sikich and Friends perform a concert benefiting Confluence: The Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus. Featuring Confluence vocalists Corey Elliott-Jenks and Sal Currin, Julie Williams of Jubilate and accompanist Stephanie Lynne Smith. Tickets: $20 at the door or at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4493151.
Bingo, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 184, 339 N. Main St., Brownsville. Cost: $1 a game.
Karaoke, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon Moose Lodge, 4070 S. Santiam Highway.
Fundraisers
SATURDAY
Benefit for Jackson Street Youth Services/'80s Punk Rock Tribute, 9 p.m., Squirrel's Tavern, 100 SW Second St., Corvallis. Featuring Dead Kennedys tribute band Kill the Poor and Misfits tribute band Broken Bodies. Age 21 and up. Proceeds will go to Jackson Street Youth Services. Admission: $7 at the door.
Opportunities
Online open house regarding the Van Buren Bridge in Corvallis, through Sunday. Learn about the bridge project and provide input on design elements at vanburenbridge.com.
Organizations
TODAY
Greater Corvallis Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd. Information: 541-754-7102.
SATURDAY
Pioneer Harley Owners Group, 8 a.m. breakfast, 9 a.m. meeting, Pop’s Branding Iron Restaurant, 901 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. Information: squirrel227@comcast.net.
Mid-Valley Singles Inc., 9 a.m., bar area, Tommy's 4th Street Bar & Grill, 350 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. Breakfast. RSVP: 541-928-0870.
Santiam Spokes, 9 a.m., Lebanon. Bicycle ride. Information: www.santiamspokes.org.
American Sewing Guild, 10 a.m., Calvin Presbyterian Church, 1736 NW Dixon St., Corvallis. Share sewing ideas and techniques. Information: www.willamettevalleysewing.com.
Benton County Genealogical Society, 10:30 a.m., Moreland Gallery, second floor, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath. Benton County Records and Elections Departments Director James Morales will present "Courthouse Records: How to Find Them and How to Use Them."
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Albany Magic Club, 1 p.m., upstairs conference room, public library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Schools
SATURDAY
Financial Aid Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m., McKenzie Hall, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Financial aid staff members will be available to assist with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Students and parents should attend together, and bring tax returns and legal documentation. Information: www.linnbenton.edu/pay4college.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Parkside Al-Anon, 10 a.m., Room 219, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Support for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 10 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, library, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis.
• 6:30 p.m., upstairs classroom, west-side door, Monroe United Methodist Church, 648 Orchard St., Monroe.
• 7 p.m., Bishop Katharine Jefferts Schori Lounge, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. Drop-in session for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. A lactation consultant will be available for questions and support.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.