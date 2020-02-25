Calendar (Feb. 25)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
WEDNESDAY
AARP Tax Aide, Albany, Corvallis and Philomath. Free in-person tax return preparation by IRS-certified counselors. Appointments: Albany, 541-917-7760; Corvallis and Philomath, 541-602-5829.
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food distribution applications accepted, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Sweet Home Emergency Ministries, 1115 Long St.
Food bank, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jeni's Place, 18595 Alsea Highway. Information: 541-487-3663.
Stone Soup lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Emergency food boxes, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul — Lebanon, St. Edward Conference Food Pantry, 233 S. Second St. Free store with clothing, household and personal care items. Clients must reside in the Lebanon area and must be low-income according to government guidelines. Information: 541-258-5405.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Senior Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Free, confidential, impartial Medicare counseling and education. Appointments required; call 541-812-0849.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
TODAY
Chair yoga, 3 p.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. Suited to those with medical or physical limitations. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
WEDNESDAY
Essentrics Express, 6:15 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Improve strength, flexibility, posture, balance and agility, and reduce pain. Bring mat and water. Cost: $3 per class. Information: 541-740-3122.
Balance and Stability, 8:30 a.m., SamFit, 777 NW Ninth St., No. 310, Corvallis. For people with a balance disorder or who are not as steady as they once were. Drop in; cost: $2 for SamFit members, $4 for nonmembers.
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Robert Seigel presents "Benton County Benefits from the Oregon Cultural Trust." Information: 541-737-9405, admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org or www.academyforlifelonglearning.org.
Community yoga, 7 p.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. A yoga practice of posture, breathing and relaxation that improves overall health and well-being. Cost: $7; no one turned away for lack of funds. Information: 541-244-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Acrobatic yoga, 7:30 p.m., Rise Up Fitness, 734 Queen Ave. SW, Albany. No yoga experience necessary. Donations accepted.
Events
WEDNESDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Open play pickleball, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., annex, Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 SE Hill St. All skill levels welcome; loaner equipment available on three courts; wear athletic attire. First time free, then $3 per session. Information: hacklemanpb2018@gmail.com.
“Rise and Shine Story Time,” 10 a.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St. Ages 2 to 5.
Seniors on the Go Exercise: indoor bocce, 10 a.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Open to those age 50 or over.
Story time and puppet show, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Information: 541-917-7580.
Wobbler story time, 10:30 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. For ages 1 and 2.
Free dance lessons with paid admission to the Wednesday afternoon dance; lessons at noon, dance 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. NW. Cost: $5 per person. Need not be an Eagles member to attend. Live music.
Family crafts afternoon, 3:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St.
Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Albany Eagles Lodge, 127 Broadalbin St. SW.
Old-Time Western Music, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Morningstar Grange, 38794 Morningstar Road NE, Millersburg. Donations accepted. All jammers are welcome.
Fundraisers
WEDNESDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Burger Night, 5 to 7 p.m., Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St. Custom made to order. Proceeds will benefit Muddy Creek Charter School. Information: 541-758-0222.
Government
TODAY
Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting with city managers, 1 p.m., board meeting room, commissioners' office, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis.
WEDNESDAY
Albany Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, 2:30 p.m., upstairs conference room, Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments, 1400 Queen Ave. SE. Information: 541-924-4548.
Housing, Opportunity, Planning and Equity, 3 p.m., community center, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.
Corvallis Housing and Community Development Advisory Board, 4:30 p.m., council chambers, downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.
Corvallis Watershed Management Advisory Board, 5:15 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Benton County Solid Waste Advisory Council, 6 p.m., Avery Upstairs Conference Room, 360 SW Avery Ave., Corvallis.
Albany City Council, 7:15 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. Information: 541-917-7503.
Health
WEDNESDAY
Benton Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 530 NW 27th St., Corvallis. Family medicine for infants, children and adults. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-6835.
Lincoln Health Center, 1 to 7 p.m., 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-766-3546.
Monroe Health Center, 1 to 5 p.m., 610 Dragon Drive. Insurance, Medicare, Medicaid accepted. Information: 541-847-5143.
Rapid HIV testing, 2 to 4:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St., Lebanon. Free. Appointments: 541-740-0405.
Free medical clinic, 6 p.m., Community Outreach, 856 NW Reiman Ave., Corvallis. Provides care to low-income people without health insurance. Provides primary medical care and referrals to those needing further medical attention or services offered by other agencies.
Organizations
WEDNESDAY
The Mid-Valley Bicycle Club offers rides open to the adult public on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Information: www.mvbc.com.
Quilts from Caring Hands, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Starker Forests conference rooms, Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Road. Quilting and visiting every week as members work on children's quilts to be donated to charity. Information: 541-602-6685 or www.quiltsfromcaringhands.com.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 4 p.m., 707 N.W. 11th St. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Kiwanis Club of Corvallis, noon, El Sol de Mexico, 1597 NW Ninth St. Information: 541-619-5506 or www.kiwaniscorvallis.org.
Lebanon Rotary Club, noon, Santiam Place Event Hall, 139 S. Main St.
Philomath Lions Club, noon to 1 p.m., meeting room, Philomath Fire and Rescue Station 201, 1035 Main St. Information: 541-929-5006.
Santiam Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, noon, Appletree Restaurant, 1890 S. Main St., Lebanon. No-host luncheon.
Sweet Home Kiwanis Club, noon, the Point Restaurant, 6305 Main St.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. New and experienced players. Cost: $6. Information: 503-223-5093.
Corvallis Bridge Club, 1 p.m., Heart of the Valley Bridge Center, 1931 NW Circle Blvd. Sign up 20 minutes beforehand. Regular and novice duplicate bridge. Information/partners: 541-740-1072 or www.corvallisbridge.org.
Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Waste Prevention Action Team, 5:30 p.m., Room 203, Wilkinson Hall, 2601 SW Orchard Ave. Information: dawnmarie.gaid@gmail.com or https://sustainablecorvallis.org.
Lebanon Elks Lodge No. 1663, 6 p.m., 41 W. Maple St. Dinner followed by meeting at 7.
Ready Roamers Good Sam RV Club, 6 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Info: 541-928-7640.
Red Hot Stitchers, 7 p.m., upstairs, Market of Choice, Circle 9 Shopping Center, 922 NW Circle Blvd., No. 110, Corvallis. Knitters and crocheters enhancing skills and using talents to provide comfort for people and animals in need. Information: eaday@aol.com.
Sweet Home Elks, 7 p.m., 440 Osage St. Information: 541-367-3559.
Albany Writers, 7 p.m. Call 541-928-8501 for location.
Plan ahead
"Religious Ethics and Rights Theory," 6 p.m. Thursday, MKH-118, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Explores the major religious traditions and their moral teachings, plus the politics of ethics. Cost: $29. Registration: 541-917-4840.
Senior centers
WEDNESDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — noon, card games; 12:30 p.m., bridge.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., Better Bones and Balance; 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m., 5-2-1-0 challenge presentation; 9 a.m., wood carving; 10 a.m., Seniors on the Go Exercise: indoor bocce; 10 a.m., Tai Chi; noon, senior meal served; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., pinochle.
Support groups
WEDNESDAY
Her Journey. Faith-based class for women impacted by domestic violence. Information: 866-262-9284.
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 a.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Drive.
• Noon, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 23rd St., Corvallis.
• 6 p.m. (men’s meeting), Acme Counseling, 129 NW Fourth St., Suite 100, Corvallis.
• 6:30 p.m., upper room, Monroe United Methodist Church, 648 Orchard St., Monroe.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
Information: www.aa-oregon.org. Twenty-four-hour telephone: 541-967-4252.
Grief Realization and Education Group, noon to 1:30 p.m., conference room, Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House, 4600 Evergreen Place SE, Albany. Peer support for parents who have experienced the death of a child of any age. Information: 541-829-9102.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 115 NW Sixth St., Corvallis.
• 7 p.m., room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 7 to 8 p.m., New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 877-233-4287.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, noon, Room 18, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information: 541-286-5315.