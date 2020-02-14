Calendar (Feb. 14)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-758-9524 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Assistance
SATURDAY
AARP Tax Aide, Albany, Corvallis and Philomath. Free in-person tax return preparation by IRS-certified counselors. Appointments: Albany, 541-917-7760; Corvallis and Philomath, 541-602-5829.
Food distribution, 10 a.m. to noon, food pantry, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Applications available at the pantry.
Free clothing and household goods, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jesus Pursuit Church, 2110 Santiam Highway SE, Albany.
Stone Soup Breakfast, 10 to 11 a.m., McLean Hall, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. A free meal to anyone in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
SATURDAY
Essentrics, 9 a.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. Focusing on core strength and stability, this workout will improve posture and balance, and relieve back pain. Cost: $5. Information: 541-740-3122.
Events
SATURDAY
Pickleball drop-in play, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3 per session; first time free. Information: 541-401-9730 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Willamette Sportsman Show, 1 to 6 p.m., Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Exhibitors, concessions, children's activities. Admission: $7; those 12 or under will be admitted free. Free parking.
Family Music Fun, 10:30 a.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Family participation music and movement program for children under 12 and their families. Information: 541-766-6481.
Genealogical library open, 1 to 3 p.m., annex, Benton County Historical Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath.
“A Scarecrow in Oz: An Origin Story,” 2 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Directed by LBCC theater faculty member Dan Stone and written by the students and faculty of the department. Tickets: $8 for adults, $6 for those under 18; at the door or at www.linnbenton.edu/tickets.
Dinner, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-7925.
Bingo, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 184, 339 N. Main St., Brownsville. Cost: $1 a game.
Texas Hold ’Em, 6 p.m., Albany American Legion Hall, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE. Donations accepted.
Free farm financing event, 6:30 p.m., 31310 Peoria Road, Shedd. Experts from Farm Credit Services, the Linn County Soil & Water Conservation District and the federal Farm Service Agency will speak on sources of revenue open to farmers and ranchers, ranging from the private sector, non-government organizations and government-subsidized loans. Open to anyone interested in financing options for farms, ranches and agriculture-related ventures.
The Corvallis Belly Dance Performance Guild presents “The Let Your Heart Sing and Other Lovely Things Showcase,” 7 to 10 p.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St. Family-friendly. Donation: $5. Information: See the guild's Facebook page.
"The Expedition of Whispers," 7:30 p.m., lab theatre, Withycombe Hall, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. The play follows a team of explorers as they search a mysterious temple for a valuable relic. Tickets: $8 general admission, $6 for seniors, $5 for youth and students, $4 for Oregon State University students; 541-737-2784 or https://liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/sac/theatre/university-theatre/box-officetickets.
Karaoke, 7:30 p.m., Lebanon Moose Lodge, 4070 S. Santiam Highway. Open to all ages.
You have free articles remaining.
Fundraisers
SATURDAY
Members of the Lebanon Fire District Seattle Stairclimb Team present "Dance for a Cure," 5 to 8 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Parents and their children are invited for a night of dancing, a disc jockey, free snacks and a photographer. Fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Tickets: $10 for two people.
Government
SATURDAY
Government Comment Corner, 10 a.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Ward 2 Councilor Charles Maughan will host. Stop by and share thoughts about city government.
Organizations
SATURDAY
The Mid-Valley Bicycle Club offers rides open to the adult public on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Information: www.mvbc.com.
Albany Peace Seekers, 9 a.m., Lakeside Center, 2180 54th Ave. SE. Information: 541-928-2648.
Mid-Valley Singles, Inc., 9 a.m., Gametime Sportsbar & Grill, 2211 Waverly Drive SE, Albany. Breakfast. RSVP: 541-979-8928.
Santiam Spokes, 9 a.m., Lebanon. Bicycle ride. Information: www.santiamspokes.org.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Albany Magic Club, 1 p.m., upstairs conference room, public library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Plan ahead
"Yoga and the Pelvic Floor," 1 p.m. March 1, Live Well Yoga, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. Designed to inform participants about what the pelvic floor is, where it is and what it does. Cost: $43 before Feb. 21, $54 after. Registration: livewellstudio.com.
Support groups
SATURDAY
Parkside Al-Anon, 10 a.m., Room 219, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Support for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 10 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upper social hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis.
• 6:30 p.m., upstairs classroom, west-side door, Monroe United Methodist Church, 648 Orchard St., Monroe.
• 7 p.m., Bishop Katharine Jefferts Schori Lounge, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. Drop-in session for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. A lactation consultant will be available for questions and support.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Information (24 hours): 877-233-4287 or www.lblna.org.