Calendar (Feb. 19)

Assistance
THURSDAY
AARP Tax Aide, Albany, Corvallis and Philomath. Free in-person tax return preparation by IRS-certified counselors. Appointments: Albany, 541-917-7760; Corvallis and Philomath, 541-602-5829.
Emergency food boxes, by appointment, North Corvallis Ministry Center, 5050 NE Elliott Circle. Appointments: 541-220-1040.
Emergency food boxes, 1:30 to 4 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society Corvallis Conference Food Pantry, campus of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. No appointment needed. A thrift store is in the same building; proceeds help support the pantry. Information: 541-757-1988, Ext. 317.
Stone Soup dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., gymnasium, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. Free meal for those in need.
Corvallis Men's Shelter, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 211 SE Chapman Place. Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. Information: 541-791-6691.
Classes
THURSDAY
Hatha yoga, 8:30 a.m., Live Well Studio, 971 NW Spruce Ave., Corvallis. This class encompasses asanas (yoga poses), pranayama (breathwork), meditation and relaxation. Free to members; $18 drop-in fee. Information: 541-224-6566 or www.livewellstudio.com.
Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. At 9:30: Alan Taylor presents "Ishi: A Century Later — Part 1." At 1:30: Larry Becker presents "Indigenous in Africa: Struggles for Human Rights, Identity and Power." Information: 541-737-9405, admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org or www.academyforlifelonglearning.org.
“Strength and Endurance,” 10:30 a.m., Recreation Room, North Star Manufactured Housing Community, 2601 NE Jack London St., Corvallis. Full-body, gentle, effective. Cost: $20 per month, or $4 drop in; first class free. Information: 541-754-6554.
Refit group fitness experience, 5:30 p.m., gymnasium, North Albany Community Church, 1273 NW West Thornton Lake Drive. Powerful moves and positive music to rock body, heart and soul. Information: 541-220-1563.
"All About Breastfeeding," 6:30 p.m., Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. Part I. Supports new mothers in establishing and maintaining lactation. Support partners encouraged to attend.
Events
THURSDAY
Pickleball, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam, 305 S. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $3. Information: 541-401-9780 or http://lebanonpickleballclub.weebly.com.
Baby story time, 10:10 a.m., Monroe Community Library, 380 N. Fifth St.
Toddler story time, 10:30 a.m., youth activity room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Songs, stories and rhymes for ages 2 and 3.
Story time and puppet show, 10:30 a.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. Information: 541-917-7580.
Corvallis Community Center mahjong, noon to 3:45 p.m., Stoneybrook Lodge, 4700 SW Hollyhock Circle. Information: 541-766-6959.
Bingo, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Cambridge Terrace Assisted Living Community, 2800 14th Ave. SE, Albany. Information: 541-928-9494.
Reading Education Assistance Dogs visit, 3:30 p.m., Brookes Reading Room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Parental permission form required.
Corvallis Art Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., participating galleries. Information: www.corvallisartswalk.com.
Winter Repair Fair, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., OSUsed Store, 644 SW 13th St., Corvallis. Bring broken items and volunteers will help you learn how to repair them; attend demonstrations to learn more skills about repairing small appliances and electronics, housewares, clothing, jewelry and bicycles. Also, demonstrations each hour, including "Good for the Sole: Sock Darning and Shoe Repair" from 5:30 to 6:30 and "Clean Up Your Act: DIY Green Cleaning," 6:30 to 7:30.
Family Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Questions are for late elementary through adult, all family-friendly. Groups must be six members or fewer and will work together to come up with their answer and keep score. Groups do not have to be related.
Texas Hold ’Em, 6 to 10 p.m., Sweet Home Elks Lodge, 440 Osage. Information: 541-367-3559.
"New Hiking Trails Near Corvallis," 6:30 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Sierra Club outing leader Ken Fitschen will speak on trails that have been made publicly available in the last two years.
Fundraisers
THURSDAY
Lebanon Friends of the Library Used Book Store, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Proceeds benefit the Lebanon Public Library.
Government
TODAY
Canceled: Corvallis Economic Development Advisory Board, 3 p.m.
Corvallis Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.
THURSDAY
Albany Airport Advisory Commission, 3:30 p.m., Santiam Room, City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
Corvallis City Council, 4 p.m., Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. Work session.
Camp Adair Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30 p.m., Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Information: 541-917-3370.
Health
THURSDAY
Food handler classes, 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Benton County Environmental Health, Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Information: 541-766-6841.
"Mind Matters: Springtime Blues," 10 a.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Helen Beaman, older adult behavioral health specialist/mental health services coordinator for Benton and Linn Counties, will discuss myths and facts about seasonal patterns of depression. Learn the signs of the blues and what prevention and treatment options exist.
"Virtual Dementia Tour," 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW. Senior Helpers trained facilitators guide participants outfitted with patented devices that alter their sense while they try to complete everyday tasks and exercises. The tour enables people to experience the physical and mental challenges those with dementia face. Register for a 10-minute session at 541-917-7760.
Organizations
THURSDAY
Heart of the Valley Runners, 6 a.m.; meet in the parking lot next to the Midge Cramer Bike Path, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Information: http://hotvrunners.com.
Kiwanis Club of Corvallis — Sunrisers, 7 a.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive. Information: 541-752-2563 or mccannc@pacifier.com.
Corvallis Community Center Book Club, 11 a.m., Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive. Registration: 541-766-6793.
Mid-Valley Singles, Inc., 11:30 a.m., Golf City Par Three, 2115 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Lunch. RSVP: 541-928-0870.
Corvallis Bicycle Collective, noon to 6 p.m., 707 NW 11th St., Corvallis. Fix up your bicycle with free use of tools and advice; affordable used bicycles and parts. Information: 541-224-6885 or www.corvallisbikes.org.
Kiwanis Club of Albany, noon, Elmer's Restaurant, Albany Plaza, 2802 Santiam Highway SE. Information: 541-740-1257.
Lebanon Optimist Club, noon, American Legion Post 51, 480 S. Main St. Information: 541-259-4444.
Rotary Club of Corvallis, noon, the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd. Richard B. Van Breemen, director of the Linus Pauling Institute, will present "Botanical Dietary Supplements for Cognitive Health and Resilience." Lunch reservations: lee.strandberg@comcast.net.
Albany Duplicate Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW, Suite 215. All levels of experience welcome. Cost: $6. Information: 503-223-5093.
Caregiver Connections, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. Open to all family caregivers in the community regardless of type of illness or prognosis.
Albany Plastic Modelers, 6 p.m., A Step Above Hobbies, 1193 Santiam Road SE. Information: 541-926-1896 or 1945schu@comcast.net.
Calapooia Brewing Putting League, 6 p.m., 140 Hill St. NE, Albany. Nine-hole disc golf course amid the construction. Prizes. Cost: $5.
Hub City ABATE, 6 p.m., dinner, 7 p.m., meeting, Ciddici’s Pizza, 133 SW Fifth St., Albany. Information: www.hubcityabate.com.
La Leche League, 6 p.m., Multicultural Literacy Center, 128 SW Ninth St., Corvallis. Breastfeeding information and support. Information: 541-766-0055 or www.llli.org.
Ukulele Club, 6 p.m., Lebanon Foursquare Church, 470 W. C St., Lebanon. Information: 541-258-7066.
Corvallis New Horizons Band, 6:15 p.m. The group welcomes all players. Information: 541-220-8012 or lisa@corvallisnewhorizons.band.
Corvallis Elks Lodge No. 1413, 7 p.m., 1400 NW Ninth St. Dinner at 5:30. Information: 541-758-0222.
Veterans of Foreign Wars, 7 p.m., 1469 Timber St. SW, Albany. Post and Auxiliary.
Willamette Valley PhotoArts Guild, 7 p.m., Oregon State University Center for the Humanities Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Business meeting followed by program at 7:30. The group's goal is to promote and support fine-art photography in the valley.
Beulah Rebekah Lodge, 7:30 p.m., IOOF Hall, 738 Fifth Ave. SE, Albany.
Plan ahead
"Spin for Survivors," 9 a.m., 10 a.m., Feb. 29, SamFit, 380 Hickory St. NW, Albany. Those age 15 or over can hop on a bike to spin. Coaching, music, photo booth, SamFit gear and more. The event will raise money to support the Samaritan Cancer Program's SurvivorFit program, which aids with gym memberships and wellness coaching for cancer survivors. Registration: minimum $30 donation at samhealth.org/spinforsurvivors.
Schools
THURSDAY
Corvallis School District Board, 6 p.m., 1555 SW 35th St. Training.
Linn-Benton Community College Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Castor Kitchen & Bar, 458 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Informal dinner with a presidential finalist candidate.
Senior centers
THURSDAY
Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. NW — 9 a.m., quilting; 12:30 p.m., bridge.
Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St. — 8 a.m., billiards, shuffleboard, snooker, table tennis, Wii bowling; 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Happy Feet Foot Care (by appointment, 541-258-4919); 9 a.m., SHIBA (by appointment, 541-812-0849); 10 a.m., "Mind Matters: Springtime Blues;" 11 a.m., Chair Chi; noon, potluck, bring a dish to share and a can of food to donate to FISH; 1 p.m., bunco; 1 p.m., Open Painting Enthusiasts Group; 2 p.m., wood carving; 5:30 p.m., Pound Class; 6:30 p.m., Hearing Support Group.
Support groups
TODAY
Mid-Valley Low Vision Support Group, 2 p.m., Brookdale Grange Prairie, 1929 Grand Prairie, Albany. Kevin Evanshaft of the Oregon Commission for the Blind will share the message "We Are Here to Assist You with Your Challenge of Low Vision or Lost Vision." Information: 541-928-5008.
THURSDAY
Support group for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Information: Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence hotline, 541-754-0110.
Alcoholics Anonymous:
• 7 a.m., noon, Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
• 5:30 p.m., upstairs, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd.
• 6:30 p.m., basement, New Life Fellowship, 1412 Applegate St., Philomath.
• 7 p.m., Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis.
• 8:30 p.m., Room 125, McNary Hall, 1220 SW Jefferson Way (enter at north side), Corvallis.
Information (24 hours): 541-967-4252 or www.aa-oregon.org.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 8 a.m., Lacomb Bible Church, 34400 Meridian Road. Information: 541-451-3734.
Narcotics Anonymous:
• Noon to 1 p.m., 7 p.m., Room 11, First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Information: www.lblna.org. Twenty-four-hour help line: 1-877-233-4287.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly OR 1144 Albany, 9:30 a.m., annex, Salvation Army, 345 Columbus St. SE. Information: 541-917-8671.
Man to Man Cancer Support Group, 4 p.m., conference room, third floor, Samaritan Albany General Hospital, 1046 Sixth Ave. SW.
Blood Cancer Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Timberhill Athletic Club, 2855 NW 29th St., Corvallis. Discuss experiences while facing challenges of living with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 5:30 p.m., Hill Street Church of Christ, 1805 Hill St. SE, Albany. Information: 541-974-6820.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly Chapter 1164, 6 p.m., Grant Avenue Baptist Church, 1625 NW Grant Ave., Corvallis. Support and education for sensible, affordable weight loss in a safe environment. Information: 800-932-8677 or www.tops.org.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Philomath Community Church, 145 N. 14th St. Ministry designed to display the healing power of Jesus. Participants ask Christ to heal them of various hurts, habits and hang-ups, including chemical addictions, anxiety, depression, past emotional abuse or anger issues. Eight Biblically based principles, 12 steps to recovery, personal testimonies and sharing experiences in small groups. Child care provided. Information: 541-760-8531.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Chance, 238 SE Third Ave., Albany; entrance, downstairs on the east side of the building. Open meeting; anyone with a gambling problem can attend, as can a significant other or family member of someone with this problem.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Round Table Room, Room No. 106, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Information: 541-231-0494 or www.oa.org.
Al-Anon, 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St., Corvallis. Support group for families and friends of alcoholics. Information: 541-224-6651.
Addiction Recovery, 8 p.m., use privacy door, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2850 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany. Twelve-step program adapted to the Gospel and doctrines of the LDS church. Open to those with any addiction, and their family and/or friends.