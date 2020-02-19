Calendar (Feb. 19)

Winter Repair Fair, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., OSUsed Store, 644 SW 13th St., Corvallis. Bring broken items and volunteers will help you learn how to repair them; attend demonstrations to learn more skills about repairing small appliances and electronics, housewares, clothing, jewelry and bicycles. Also, demonstrations each hour, including "Good for the Sole: Sock Darning and Shoe Repair" from 5:30 to 6:30 and "Clean Up Your Act: DIY Green Cleaning," 6:30 to 7:30.

Family Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Brownsville Community Library, 146 Spaulding Ave. Questions are for late elementary through adult, all family-friendly. Groups must be six members or fewer and will work together to come up with their answer and keep score. Groups do not have to be related.

Texas Hold ’Em, 6 to 10 p.m., Sweet Home Elks Lodge, 440 Osage. Information: 541-367-3559.

"New Hiking Trails Near Corvallis," 6:30 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Sierra Club outing leader Ken Fitschen will speak on trails that have been made publicly available in the last two years.

Fundraisers

THURSDAY